New Rochelle Opera Presents LA TRAVIATA

New Rochelle Opera, Westchester's longest running opera company, will present Giuseppe Verdi's La Traviata, from June 20-23, 2019 in the Frank J. Auriana Theatre at the Ursuline School, 1354 North Avenue, New Rochelle, NY. The production will be directed by Company co-founder and artistic director Camille Coppola, with orchestra and chorus conducted by Brian Holman. The opera will be sung in Italian, with English supertitles.

Mrs. Coppola has directed all of the productions for the past 34 seasons and has been instrumental in assisting young opera singers in their careers, several of whom are currently performing leading and comprimario roles at the Metropolitan Opera. Mrs. Coppola has been a vocal competitions judge for The Puccini Foundation, New York Vocal Artists, Inc. and Career Bridges Association and lectures on opera throughout the county. She also directed for the Altamura Center for the Performing Arts. As a soloist she has performed with the New Rochelle Opera, Westchester County Opera Association and the Performing Arts Society. She is the founder of the Queen City Singers and received the Cab Calloway Lifetime Achievement Award for the Performing Arts.

Mr. Holman joined New Rochelle Opera as Conductor in 2018. This past season, Mr. Holman debuted with Cleveland Opera Theater, Marble City Opera, and appeared at Film Fest Tucson, and the Harare International Festival of the Arts with Baroque 2000 Chamber Orchestra. He recently conducted at the Mediterranean Opera Festival in Sicily, Merkin Concert Hall, and joined New York City Opera as assistant conductor.

The cast on Thursday (6/20) and Saturday (6/22) evenings are: Oriana Falla (Violetta), Jed Kim (Alfredo), Suchan Kim (Germont), Rebecca Achtenberg (Annina), Ellen Broen (Flora), Christopher Nazarian (Dr. Grenvil), Kevin Johnson (Baron Douphol), Daniel Kamalic (Gastone), and Javier Ortiz (Marquis D'Obigny). The cast on Friday (6/21) evening and Sunday (6/23) matinee are: Kelli Butler (Violetta), Gabriel Hernandez (Alfredo), Chad Armstrong (Germont), Denise Battle (Annina), Sara Petrocelli (Flora), Nobuki Momma (Baron Douphol), Chad Kranak (Gastone), and Javier Ortiz (Marquis D'Obigny).

Performances on June 20, 21 and 22 are at 8:00 pm, and June 23 is at 3:00 pm. Tickets are $40 general admission, $37 for seniors and $15 ticket for students. A discounted ticket price of $34 is being offered for all tickets to the Thursday, June 20th performance, only if reserved and paid for in advance. Tickets purchased at the door on Thursday will be full price. Advance tickets may be purchased with credit card by visiting www.nropera.org or calling (800) 838-3006. All tickets will be held at the door. Group rates are available for10 or more. For further information, call (914) 576-1617.

New Rochelle Opera was formed for the purpose of presenting imaginative and appealing operatic productions to the Westchester community. It serves to create a deeper understanding and appreciation of live opera, and make it accessible and affordable to a diverse audience. The company presents the art form in its various aspects (e.g. fully staged performances, opera in concert, school programs, opera workshops and demonstrations), engaging aspiring young artists as well as experienced professionals. www.nropera.org





