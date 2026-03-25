Kitchen Theatre Company Will Host Annual Spring Gala in April

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Kitchen Theatre Company is hosting its annual Spring Gala on April 11, 2026. This year, the gala is titled Live at 35, and will celebrate the Kitchen's wildly successful 35th season. It will feature delicious food and drink, a lighthearted musical send-up of this season's plays written by Rachel Lampert, and will be hosted by Karl Gregory. The event's hospitality sponsors are Ryan William Vineyard and Liquid State Brewing Company.

As in previous years, Live at 35 will feature a group of local performers from Kitchen Theatre Company's community of friends and supporters; all are in the process of fundraising for KTC in support of their gala performances.

Performer/Fundraisers:

And the KTC Staff: Gwyneth Cole, Ben Hummel, Brendan Komala, Rebecca Miller, and Jen Schilansky

Support any (or all!) performers by visiting: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/kitchen-theatre-company-inc/live-at-35-the-kitchen-s-2026-spring-gala

Gala Details:

Location: Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W State St, Ithaca, NY 14850

Performance Dates: Saturday, April 11 at 7pm.