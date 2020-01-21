Kitchen Theatre Company To Receive Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts

Kitchen Theatre Company has been approved for a $10,000 Art Works grant to support the world premiere of Shape, written and directed by Kara-Lynn Vaeni. This project speaks directly to the mission of KTC: to create bold theatre within our intimate space that engages community and sparks important conversations.

Overall, the National Endowment for the Arts has approved 1,187 grants totaling $27.3 million in the first round of fiscal year 2020 funding to support arts projects in every state in the nation, as well as the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

"The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression," said Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter. "The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like Shape."

Shape, which will make its world premiere at the conclusion of the KTC 2019-2020 season, is an action-packed feminist comedy that offers a forthright look into strength, fitness, and society's preoccupations with weight and aging. When Puppy, a 47-year old woman played with ferocity by Christina Pumariega, moves from her lifelong home on the east coast to Texas, she finds herself questioning what she thought she knew-and becoming deadly serious about weight lifting. With the help of her new, rough-around-the-edges trainer, James, her determination and ability to shake her tangled past are put to the test. A candid exploration of how we see ourselves in everyday life, Shape is the perfect blend of comedy, power and sweat!

Shape has had readings and workshops but not a full production. With help from the NEA, KTC will support the final development of Shape with a full production on the KTC Main Stage and a concerted effort to gain future productions for this important play.

Kitchen Theatre Company's Producing Artistic Director, M. Bevin O'Gara, says, "After attending a workshop of Shape, I knew we had to be involved in the future life of this compelling new play. It is not only insightful and hilarious, it supports our priorities: new work, work by women writers, and plays that offer opportunities for women and people of color. This play will resonate with our audience in a radically refreshing way, unlike any other play we have produced. Our audience deserves to be inspired by complex, powerful female characters. Support from the NEA makes it possible for this play to be ready to meet its first audience and find future productions after Ithaca. Producing new work is integral to achieving our vision of making the Kitchen Theatre Company a destination for artists and audiences alike. We are so grateful to be recognized for this work by the National Endowment for the Arts."

For more information on projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.







