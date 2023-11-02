Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Kevin McGuire Revealed as Director of Theatrical Programming at Collaborative School of the Arts

Recently, the Hoosick Falls native was the director of the Collaborative School of the Arts Broadway Camp production of “The Prom.”

By: Nov. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road Photo 2 Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Hits the Road
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 3 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

The Collaborative School of the Arts has announced that they’ve hired Kevin McGuire as the new Director of Theatrical Programming. McGuire has served as an associate artist and has frequently been on stage at Capital Repertory Theatre, which is also a part of Proctors Collaborative.

Recently, the Hoosick Falls native was the director of the Collaborative School of the Arts Broadway Camp production of “The Prom.” Broadway Camp is a summer theatre training program where local students work as an ensemble through acting, production and music to produce a full-scale musical on the MainStage at Proctors.

“When looking for someone to fill this important position, we didn’t have to look further than Kevin. He has proven through his time as the director of Broadway Camp and his experience on and off Broadway that he is the perfect person for this role. We’re honored that our students will constantly have the opportunity to learn from one of theatre’s greats,” notes Christine Sheehan, Director of the Collaborative School of the Arts.

As the Director of Theatrical Programming, McGuire will continue to direct the Broadway Camp productions as well as the High School Musical Theatre Awards, which recognizes outstanding local musical theatre productions and students. McGuire will also support the development of student training classes and be a consultant on theatrical training classes across Proctors Collaborative.

“It has always been my contention that the most important thing I can do is pass on to a new generation the incredible training I had in my youth. I love to teach. I love watching talent emerge,” says McGuire.

McGuire will be using his experience from Broadway productions such as “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “The Secret Garden” and more as well as productions at theREP such as “Man of La Mancha,” “The Full Monty,” “The Irish and How They Got That Way” and “The Wizard of Oz,” to name a few. Kevin is a former faculty member at Circle In The Square Theater School and NYU. He teaches a private acting class in New York.



RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

2
Cortland Repertory Theatre to Present Musical Trio TAKE3 for One-Night-Only Concert Photo
Cortland Repertory Theatre to Present Musical Trio TAKE3 for One-Night-Only Concert

Don't miss the genre-defying musical trio TAKE3 as they bring their rock-star charisma and classical music background to CRT Downtown for a one-night-only concert. Get your tickets now for this unforgettable performance.

3
Composers Concordance Hosts Art Of The Art Song Photo
Composers Concordance Hosts 'Art Of The Art Song'

Composers Concordance hosts 'Art of the Art Song' on November 29. Soprano Ljiljana Winkler joins CompCord Ensemble in a performance of 21st Century Art Songs.

4
Review: LOBBY HERO at Penfield Players Photo
Review: LOBBY HERO at Penfield Players

What did our critic think of LOBBY HERO at Penfield Players?

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Video
How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway Video
Photos/First Look at HARMONY on Broadway
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration Video
The Current Cast of WICKED Lights Up the Green Carpet for the 20th Anniversary Celebration
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey in Central New York The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Theatre444 (11/16-11/19)Tracker
Back to the Past in Central New York Back to the Past
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/08-6/09)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Landmark Theatre (1/30-2/03)
Back to the Future: The Musical in Central New York Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals in Central New York Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Central New York Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Proctor's Theatre (7/30-8/04)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Central New York To Kill a Mockingbird
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (6/04-6/05)
Sweat in Central New York Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
Spring Awakening in Central New York Spring Awakening
Cohoes Music Hall (4/12-4/28)
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas in Central New York Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You