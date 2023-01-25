Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Karl Gregory And Erica Steinhagen Return To The Kitchen Theatre Company Stage In THE DING DONGS

In this new dark comedy thriller, Brenda Withers bends reality with wit and mystery as we are asked to examine who has the right to stand on the land they inhabit.

Jan. 25, 2023  

The 2022-2023 season continues at Kitchen Theatre Company with The Ding Dongs, a new dark comedy thriller, written by Brenda Withers.

Performances of The Ding Dongs begin at the Kitchen Theatre Company in the Percy Browning Performance Space on Tuesday, January 31 and will run through Sunday, February 19. Generously sponsored by Tompkins Community Bank, Rally OurBus, Barry Chester and Elissa Cogan, WRVO, WVBR and WSKG, The Ding Dongs will offer Name Your Price rush tickets throughout the duration of the run.

When sweet-faced Joe and Natalie show up on a suburban doorstep, the tight-lipped homeowner, Redelmo, finds their story suspicious: the house, they claim, was Joe's childhood home and they've come in hopes of getting a quick peek around. Bewildered by their oddly sunny dispositions, Redelmo tries to keep the visitors at bay, but their clever wordplay preys upon his sense of civility, and they cheerily muscle their way across the threshold. Once inside, as they recount memories together, it becomes clear the couple has no intention of leaving. In this new dark comedy thriller, Brenda Withers bends reality with wit and mystery as we are asked to examine who has the right to stand on the land they inhabit.

The Ding Dongs marks the first on-stage collaboration between Producing Artistic Director, Rebecca Bradshaw**, and Kitchen Theatre Company veteran actor, Karl Gregory, who has been in over 45 productions on the theater stage.

Rounding out the ensemble will be Erica Steinhagen,* last seen on stage at KTC in Hurricane Diane, as Natalie, and Nael Nacer,* who makes his Kitchen Theatre Company debut, as Redelmo. All three actors create a chemistry-packed ensemble that lends authenticity to Wither's storyline.

The creative team for The Ding Dongs at the Kitchen will be rounded out with costume design by Camilla Dely, lighting design by Elmer Martinez, and sound design by Julian Crocamo. Casting Director is Lisa Donadio, Props Manager is Helen Kuhar, Lead Electrician is Ashley Crespo, Production Stage Manager is Anna Cuningham and Assistant Stage Manager is Miranda Thompson.

Special events for The Ding Dongs include post-show discussions with artistic staff on January 31st, February 1st & 2nd and actors' forums on February 10th & 17th. Opening Night is on Friday, February 4th and will include a post-show reception and a step-and-repeat for photos.

*member, Actors' Equity Association

**member, SDC

JANUARY 31 - FEBRUARY 19, 2023

Tuesday, Wednesday, & Thursday evenings at 7:30 PM

Friday & Saturday evenings at 8:00 PM

Thursday, Saturday & Sunday matinees at 2:00 PM

Kitchen Theatre

417 West State/ MLK, Jr. St., Ithaca, NY 14850

Single Tickets Available from $20 to $55.

  • Name Your Price tickets available online for preview performances and at the box office one hour before every performance.

4-Show and 8-Show Flex Passes available. More information online at kitchentheatre.org/seasonticketpackages




