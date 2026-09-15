JUST THE TWO OF US to Debut at Rochester Fringe Festival

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Connie Fredericks-Malone will bring a new show, 'Just the Two of Us' featuring herself and Scott Bradley as part of School of the Arts' SOTA POPS series for the 2026 Rochester Fringe Festival - Tuesday, September 22 at 7 PM.

A musical theatre actor for many years, Fredericks-Malone developed her 4 octave range and performance skills on stage, in cabaret rooms and small jazz clubs in Manhattan. Fredericks-Malone launched her first one woman show Alone with My Music featured at the JCC Canalside Stage in 2023 and 2024. She is performing along with Rochester's multi-talented musician, Scott Bradley, who is also her musical director. Connie and Scott have selected a collection of jazz standards from the Great American Songbook that they will perform with acoustic instruments, live voice and prerecorded audio tracks created by Scott. 'Just the Two of Us' marks the first time they will perform together.

MORE ABOUT THE ESL ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

The 12-day ESL Rochester Fringe Festival is one of the nation's largest fringe festivals and has been recognized by the New York Times as 'one of the country's more prominent multidisciplinary events.' It is also New York State's largest performing arts festival and the current winner, three years running, of CITY Magazine's Best of Rochester Award for Best Arts Event. Nearly a million people have attended more than 6,500 performances and events at the Fringe since its inception in 2012. The non-profit organization's mission is to offer platforms for artists, new audiences for venues, and unparalleled public access to incredible art. It strives to be diverse and inclusive, as well as to stimulate downtown Rochester culturally and economically. The Fringe showcases the work of regional, national, and International Artists from emerging to superstar. Audiences at Fringe also have the rare opportunity to attend a performance at the Spiegeltent, which is one of the most unique performing arts venues in the world.



Photo Credit: George Wallace for Connie's headshot. Video is available at

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