Guilt & Mirrors Debuts New Show BROADLY SPEAKING At 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival

Loaded with absurd set-ups, wild surprises, impossible situations, gut-busting laughs, and moments of sheer panic, Guilt & Mirrors takes comedy to a new place.

By: Sep. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY North American Tour Photo 2 Full Cast Revealed For the GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Tour
Ancram Opera House Announces 2023 Fall Season Photo 3 Ancram Opera House Announces 2023 Fall Season
The REV Announces The Company of A CHORUS LINE Photo 4 The REV Announces The Company of A CHORUS LINE

Guilt & Mirrors Debuts New Show BROADLY SPEAKING At 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival

Guilt & Mirrors Debuts New Show BROADLY SPEAKING At 2023 Rochester Fringe Festival

Guilt & Mirrors, the five-woman improv troupe that won three consecutive Battle Royale improvisation competitions in 2023, brings its joyous new romp BROADl Speaking to the 12th annual Rochester Fringe Festival on Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 pm and Wednesday, September 20 at 6:00 pm, at The Focus Theater, 260 E. Main Street (Sibley Square), 3rd floor.

In a time when isolation kept most of us apart, the pandemic actually brought seasoned comediennes Margaret Buchanan, Adele Fico, Mona Isler, M.K. Killen, and Deborah White together, linking them virtually in a monthly online improv class offered by The Rochester Brainery. When the world began to open up again in late 2022, their improv coach and mentor Megan Mack, suggested they work together and see what develops. They launched in-person rehearsals in fall 2022.

Their name was chosen from one member's description of the former Sibley's department store: “It was all gilt and mirrors.” Today, that same building houses The Focus Theater, where Guilt & Mirrors won the audience's best-in-show vote three months in a row.

Loaded with absurd set-ups, wild surprises, impossible situations, gut-busting laughs, and moments of sheer panic, Guilt & Mirrors takes comedy to a new place, with humor that resonates with both young and older audiences—but especially with mature women. “None of us is new on this planet,” said ensemble member Adele Fico. “So, we all know what makes being a citizen of the universe funny, and most importantly, we all know how to laugh at ourselves.” 

The 12-day Rochester Fringe Festival is the largest multidisciplinary performing arts event in New York State. Since the festival's inception in 2012, nearly 670,000 people have attended more than 4,500 performances by regional, national, and International Artists, from emerging to superstar. From drama to dance, comedy to children's entertainment, music to magic, and so much more, this internationally known powerhouse encourages creative expression while nurturing the artistic process, all while supplying new audiences to established and emerging arts venues. The Rochester Fringe Festival strives to be diverse and inclusive, and to stimulate downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Kick Off Capital Repertory Theatre 2023/24 Season Photo
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME to Kick Off Capital Repertory Theatre 2023/24 Season

Capital Repertory Theatre will open its 2023/24 season with “What the Constitution Means to Me,” Heidi Schreck’s personal and timely exploration of how the U.S. Constitution shaped her life and the women around her.

2
The Dust Bowl Faeries Come to Rochester Fringe This Month Photo
The Dust Bowl Faeries Come to Rochester Fringe This Month

The Dust Bowl Faeries accordion-driven dark cabaret band come to Rochester Fringe this month! Learn more about the performance here.

3
The Village Trip Presents PUBLIC/PRIVATE Featuring Gail Papp In Conversation With George C Photo
The Village Trip Presents PUBLIC/PRIVATE Featuring Gail Papp In Conversation With George C. Wolfe

Why does someone start a theater? What is its purpose? Who's it for? Who creates it? How is it kept afloat? Why should anyone care? Also, why am I alive? What is the meaning of existence?

4
Lucinda Williams Comes To The Capitol Theatre In October Photo
Lucinda Williams Comes To The Capitol Theatre In October

Lucinda Williams is bringing her acclaimed live show to The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester on October 19th. Learn more about the concert and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song Video
Listen: Hear Javier Bardem's Cut THE LITTLE MERMAID Song
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?' Video
Listen: Nancy Sinatra Sings Rodgers and Sondheim's 'Do I Hear A Waltz?'
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT Video
Rewind: Adam Kantor Takes BroadwayWorld Backstage at RENT
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Air Heart
The Cherry Arts (10/19-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# I AM BARBIE
Bridge Street Theatre (8/31-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desperate to be Seen, Horrified of Being Known: a Ghost Story
The Geva Theatre Center: Fielding Stage (9/13-9/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DANCE NATION
The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck (9/08-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mermazing: A Cirque Pirate Adventure
Aerial Arts of Rochester (9/16-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet
The MainStage at SHADOWLAND STAGES (8/17-9/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice by Heart
Theatre444 (9/12-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You