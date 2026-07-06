GODFRIEND to Feature Original Music by Indie Artist Lomelda at Powerhouse Theater at Vassar

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Powerhouse Theater at Vassar will present Godfriend featuring original music and sound design by indie singer-songwriter Hannah Read, aka Lomelda as part of Powerhouse Theater at Vassar's 40th anniversary season.

Utilizing acoustic and electronic instruments, Godfriend combines Read's singular sound to create a live music score transforming the performance into a theatrical event that feels reminiscent of a concert. Godfriend is Read's first foray into theater performance, and she will be joined on stage by close musical collaborators, Sowmya Somanath and Walter Nichols, of the music project Felt Out.

Hannah Read's music project Lomelda is best known for her 2020 album release Hannah, which received the coveted designation of “Best New Music” by Pitchfork. Lomelda has recently been seen on tour opening for artists such as Big Thief and The Staves. Following Godfriend, Lomelda will be touring the Northeast playing venues including Public Records in Brooklyn, NY and Calvary United Methodist Church in Philadelphia, PA.

For more information and to learn about the full Powerhouse Season, visit www.vassar.edu/powerhouse/season.

ABOUT GODFRIEND

College professors and real-life couple Hal and Elle ask: should they have a child? As a trans man and a cis woman, the couple wonders if their spiritual callings of gender identity and procreation can coexist. Clues appear in their class discussions about the Public Universal Friend, a nineteenth-century Quaker preacher who claimed God freed them from gender.

A live music score created by Hannah Read (known for her work as Lomelda) transforms the performance into a participatory Quaker meeting, where audiences listen for wisdom from the divine.

Written and performed by Hal Cosentino and Ellenor Riley-Condit, Godfriend is directed by Caley Chase.

Two performances only: July 10 at 8:00 PM and July 12 at 2:00 PM in the Powerhouse Theater. Tickets are $30 and available online or by phone. Powerhouse Theater at Vassar Box Office Box Office hours: Wednesday–Monday, 12:00–6:00 p.m. Box Office: (845) 437-5599, phtboxoffice@vassar.edu.

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