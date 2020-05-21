GHOSTS OF BOGOTA Livestreams Through Four Walls Theater On May 23

"Ghosts of Bogotá", a new comedy on trauma by Diana Burbano will livestream on Saturday, May 23rd at 8pm EST/ 7pm CST/ 5pm PT. Four Walls Theater presents this play which was originally commissioned and debuted by Alter Theater. "Ghosts of Bogotá" was the winner of the Nu Voices Festival at Actors Theatre of Charlotte. This staged reading will be directed by Malini Singh McDonald and part of the proceeds will go to benefit RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services).



Diana Burbano's "Ghosts of Bogotá" is a comedy about trauma. Three siblings, now late 20s to late 30s, return to their parents' birth country to clean up the mess when their grandfather dies. "Ghosts of Bogotá" is a universal story about family secrets, told through a very specific Latinx lens, and a story about that unique immigrant experience of never feeling fully at home in any country that can claim you.

Diana Burbano , a Colombian immigrant, is a playwright, an Equity actor, and a teaching artist at South Coast Repertory and Breath of Fire Latina Theatre Ensemble. Diana's play Ghosts of Bogota, recently won the Nu Voices festival at Actors Theatre of Charlotte. Ghosts was commissioned and debuted at Alter Theater in the Bay Area in Feb 2020. She was in Center Theatre Group's 2018-19 Writers Workshop cohort.

Malini Singh McDonald favorite directing theatre credits include The Wiz, Torch Song Trilogy, Look Back in Anger, The Colored Museum, The Jewish Wife. She is on the board of the League of Professional Theatre Women, a member of the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society and Statera Arts. She received the Woman of Distinction Award for her contribution to Media, Arts and Culture from the City of New York. www.malinism.com and www.theatrebeyondbroadway.com.

"Ghosts of Bogotá" features actors from around the nation: Roberto Alexander (NYC), Sara Guerrero (CA), Tiffany McCue (NY), Susanne Pinedo (NJ), Diana Ocampo (NYC), Aly Olvera (GA), Andres "Chulisi" Rodriguez (NYC).

Our spotlight charity for this production, RAICES (Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services) promotes justice by providing free and low-cost legal services to underserved immigrant children, families, and refugees. With legal services, social programs, bond assistance, and an advocacy team focused on changing the narrative around immigration in this country, RAICES is operating on the national frontlines of the fight for immigration rights.

Four Walls Theater provides socially responsible theater through online livestream readings. Each production supports a charity of the playwright's choice and our nationally spread out artists.

"Ghosts of Bogotá" will livestream on Saturday, May 23rd at 8pm EST/ 7pmCST/ 5pm PT. Donations can be made at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ghosts-of-bogota-by-diana-burbano-directed-by-malini-singh-mcdonald-tickets-105310586800 All donors who purchase tickets prior to the start of the show will be invited to the exclusive post-show talkback on Zoom.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You