Franklin Stage Co Closes Season with Return of Julian Fleisher and Friends

Franklin Stage Company will present a return engagement of master singer and showman Julian Fleisher over the Labor Day weekend. The weekend, dubbed "Julian Fleisher and Friends" rounds out FSC's 2019 summer offerings with three evenings of intimate song and storytelling. "We close our 23rd season with an artist we're bringing back by popular demand!" said FSC co-artistic directors Patricia Buckley and Leslie Noble. "This show was the sold out hit of our season last year, and we're thrilled to have him back," continued Noble. "This year, he focuses on intimate evenings with musical friends."

Julian Fleisher, dubbed a "Manhattan nightclub supernova" by the LA Times, is a singer, bandleader, actor, and longtime associate of the Franklin Stage Company. He returns to Chapel Hall with an assist from, among others, guitar virtuoso and Phoenicia's own, Pete Smith. A rotating roster of special guests return round out the weekend with a set of songs and stories from the Great American Songbook. From George Gershwin to Lady Gaga, Fleisher's motto is: if it swings it sings. At once timeless and fresh, provocative and comforting, soaring and down-to-earth, a night of songs with Delaware County's own Julian Fleisher is sure to please any crowd.

Showtimes for Julian Fleisher and Friends are Friday, August 30th and Saturday August31st at 7:30pm, and Sunday, September 1 at 5:00pm at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Please note all evening shows have a curtain time of 7:30 pm.General Seating. Admission is free-suggested donation is $20 per person. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700.

Programming at the Franklin Stage Company is made possible by the New York State Council and the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.





