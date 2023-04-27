Fort Salem Theater Announces Extended 2023 Line-Up Featuring ROCKY HORROR, FOOTLOOSE, and More

Fort Salem Theater has unveiled its extended 2023 season, featuring a lineup of exciting shows that will cater to audiences of all ages. Following a successful start with "Spring Awakening," the theater will showcase a range of Popular Productions and exciting events now through December.

Fast approaching is the family favorite "You're A Good Man Charlie Brown," directed by Megan Stacey with music direction by Iris Rogers and choreography by Kyle West, from May 5th to 14th. Get ready to join Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang on a heartwarming journey of self-discovery! With toe-tapping tunes, dazzling choreography, and a cast of lovable characters that will steal your heart, this is a family-friendly experience you won't want to miss!

The summer season heats up with the classic musical "Footloose," directed by Courtnie Harrington and featuring dynamic new songs alongside beloved hits from its Oscar-nominated score. Berry Ayers music directs and Maya Krays choreographs. Get ready to rock out to songs like "Let's Hear It For The Boy," "Holding Out For A Hero", "Almost Paradise" and more. Tickets for "Footloose" are selling quickly - so act fast.

A special one-night event, "River of Dreams, A Billy Joel Tribute," will take place on May 19th, showcasing all-time favorites such as "Uptown Girl" and "New York State of Mind." Don't miss this 5-piece authentic Billy Joel tribute band as they visit Salem on their tour.

"CORN: The Musical," a special benefit concert performance, will take place on July 7th and 8th. The musical pays tribute to writer Al Budde and tells the story of a modern family farm and the struggles that come with it. The event features Dennis Budde, Sue Caputo, Dan Garfinkel, Jerry Gretzinger, Peter Kidd, Jordan LaMothe, Jessica O'Keefe, and Rosie Spring. This benefit brings together Jay Kerr (Corn's songwriter and former Fort Salem Theater owner) and Kyle West (Fort Salem Theater's newest owner) as co-directors.

On August 4th, the "The Little Mermaid Jr." will be presented with a special event, "Lunch, Learn & Play," co-hosted children's programming with the Historic Salem Courthouse. Participation in the production is free to Salem students entering 6th-12th grade. The musical is directed by Lynn Ohle, music directed by Taylor Grupinski and choreographed by Peyton VanDerheyden.

From August 11-20, "The Pirates of Penzance" will take the stage, a hilarious operetta by W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan, directed and choreographed by Kyle West with music direction by Berry Ayers. Featuring a local cast of professional opera singers, experienced musical theater actors, and skilled students, "Pirates" is jam-packed with dutiful daughters, cowering constables, and softhearted swashbucklers, as well as a young pirate apprentice named Frederic approaching his 21st birthday and seeking out love and adventure - with many side steps along the way!

Are you ready to do the TIME WARP again? "The Rocky Horror Show," a cult classic, will run from October 20-31 (including special midnight and Halloween night performances) and is sure to bring audiences to their feet, while "A Midsummer Night's Dream" will be held from November 16-19, transporting guests to a magical forest complete with live entertainment, and a special performance of Shakespeare's beloved play. The theater's tradition, "There's (Still, Definitely) No Business Like Snow Business," will close the season with 90 minutes of uplifting song and dance celebrating the winter holidays from December 8-10.

Tickets for mainstage events typically range from $15-$36, with special pricing for one-night-only concerts and special events. A discounted "You Pick Four Pack" costs $110-$134 per person and allows each patron to choose their favorite shows and your favorite seats from any four of our 2023 MainStage titles! A Full Season Subscription, including all MainStage productions (excluding "Corn: The Musical") is available from $165-$210.

Tickets for all shows and events are available for purchase 24/7 on FortSalem.com or by calling the box office at (518) 854-9200. Don't miss out on these exciting productions and special events at Fort Salem Theater!