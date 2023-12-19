Experience the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at OFC Creations Theatre Center!

Memories of Elvis Concert will take place Friday, June 21 at 7:30PM at the OFC Creations Theatre Center; Appropriate for ages 13 & up.

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist, Patrick Johnson, will be coming to the OFC Creations Theatre Center with the King's greatest hit! Songs include: Burning Love, Suspicious Minds, American Trilogy Unchained Melody, Can't Help Falling in Love, and many more. Patrick's show is appropriate for the whole family and will get you singing and dancing with the King!

Patrick Johnson is considered by many to be one of the elite tribute artists in the entertainment business. As a leading Elvis Presley tribute artist, he has traveled far and wide; recreating the music and excitement of Elvis Presley in concerts, casinos, and corporate events throughout the United States, Europe, and Canada.

Audiences at Chicago's Hard Rock Café, Kodak Center, and Finger Lakes Casino in Canandaigua, NY have all enjoyed the music of "The King" in his shows.

Click here for Click Here