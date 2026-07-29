DOGFIGHT to Open at Theatre444 in Geneva This August

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Theatre444 has announced its upcoming production of the award-winning musical Dogfight. Featuring a dynamic regional cast drawn from across several neighboring counties, this deeply moving, highly energetic production will run from August 21 through August 29 at the Geneva Community Center.

With music and lyrics by Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen, The Greatest Showman, La La Land) and a book by Peter Duchan, Dogfight is based on the 1991 cult-favorite film.

Set on November 21, 1963—the eve of the Vietnam War—the story follows a group of young Marines setting out for one final night of revelry in San Francisco. They participate in a callous tradition called a 'dogfight,' a secret competition to see who can bring the ugliest date to a party. But when Private Eddie Birdlace meets Rose, a clumsy, idealistic waitress, her warmth and intelligence turn the night completely upside down—challenging Eddie's worldview and proving the transformative power of empathy and unexpected connection.

'This production brings together some of the finest vocal and dramatic talent from across our regional theatre community,' said artistic director Pam Rapoza. 'The cast's chemistry and passion are electric. Dogfight balances high-octane rock melodies with tender, vulnerable moments, making it a story that resonates deeply with modern audiences. It asks us how we treat one another when no one is watching—a question as relevant today as it was in 1963.'

Known for creative staging that places the audience right in the middle of the human experience, Theatre444 continues its tradition of producing works that push artistic boundaries and spark meaningful conversation.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Dates: August 21 – 29

Location: Geneva Community Center, 160 Carter Road, Geneva, NY 14456

Tickets & Info: Available online at www.theatre444.com

Seating is limited, and advance ticket purchases are strongly recommended. Tickets will be $5 more at the door.

ABOUT THEATRE444

Located in the heart of the Finger Lakes, Theatre444 is an award-winning theatre company recognized for its innovative staging, artistic excellence, and commitment to thought-provoking productions. By staging works that serve as mirrors to the human experience, Theatre444 remains a vibrant hub where community meets art.

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