Comedian Lori Hamilton to Perform Live One-Woman Show at 2020 Virtual Rochester Fringe

The Silly & Unnecessary Variety Show­­­ will play four live online shows between September 18 and September 26.

Lori Hamilton will perform The Silly & Unnecessary Variety Show­­­ as part of the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival in four live online shows between Friday, September 18th and Saturday, September 26th.

Tickets are on sale for online access for only $5.00 through the Rochester Fringe website box office. Hamilton's segments will include Opera Product Placement, Lori's Cats Tell Kid's Jokes, Winning at Work During COVID, Tipsy Midwest Mom, Audience Questions, and Silly & Unnecessary Tomfoolery.

The Chicago Reader, Atlanta-Journal Constitution, Seattle Weekly and Go-Go Denver have all hailed Lori Hamilton as a "brilliant up-and-coming comedian with artistic vision." Chris Coleman, Artistic Director, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, said, "Lori Hamilton is nuts! Her work is hilarious and surprising and wonderfully human in its zaniness." Sean Daniels, Artistic Director, Arizona Theater Company says, "you might be able to spell comedy without Lori Hamilton, but you really shouldn't."

Fresh off a run at the 2020 Edinburgh Fringe Festival Online, Hamilton said, "I'm so excited to be doing a live streaming show for the Rochester Fringe. It will be great to take audience questions!" Putting together a Variety Show during COVID-19 has been a "fun challenge" Hamilton says. She looks forward to using her improv skills while acting, singing and filming a show all by herself - with a lot of props - in the comfort of her New York apartment.

About Lori...

Lori grew up just outside of Northern California and attended UCLA, where she studied Linguistics and Modern British Drama. She studied Opera at The Juilliard School, New England Conservatory and Mannes College of Music. After singing with the Boston Symphony and the Atlanta Opera, she went on to do comedy, writing and performing. Lori has written and produced over 150 short films and created and performed four one-woman shows, including a much-lauded tour with the National New Play Festival in the United States. Her talents have earned her 39 awards for creative and writing excellence, including 5 Best of Shows. Her cats did not help at all, although they take credit for providing with her constant, much needed supervision. To see more of her work visit TheLoriHamilton.com. A :60 sample of her show for the Fringe is here.

About the Show...

Since its debut in 2012, the KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival has become one of the most successful fringe festivals in the U.S., as well as the largest multi-arts festival in New York State. The 2019 Fringe attracted more than 100,000 attendees to over 665 performances and events - of which 219 were free of charge - in 25+ downtown venues. Due to COVID-19, 2020's 12-day festival will be all virtual. It will feature an open-access portion submitted by artists, as well as some safely enjoyed headline shows curated by the Fringe. The non-profit organization's overarching mission is to provide a platform for artists to share their ideas and develop their skills, as well as to make arts readily accessible to audiences, while also stimulating downtown Rochester both culturally and economically.

###

Shows View More Central New York Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You