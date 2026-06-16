Cast Set For TARZAN Musical at The REV Theatre Company

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The REV Theatre Company has announced the company for the second production of its 2026 season, “Tarzan.”

A musical with a score by rock legend Phil Collins, “Tarzan” is a deeply human story about a young man at odds with the world that raised him and the world that lies beyond. Full of action, humor, and heart, “Tarzan” is a special show for the whole family.

The production is directed by The REV's Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, who says, “What a great time to have a show on our stage entirely dedicated to the themes of family and community. 'Tarzan' is for everyone – whether you have kids or not. It's a show about the human experience -- how we see ourselves, how we care about one another and how we align with the world around us. I am so grateful to have such a brilliant company and creative team to bring this show to life for the first time ever here in Auburn.”

“Tarzan” is choreographed by Adam Dyer with Music Direction by Christie Chiles Twillie. Ella Grace Memmott is the Associate Choreographer and the Assistant Music Director is Jacob Kerzner.

Additional members of the “Tarzan” creative team include: Scenic Designer Stephen Gifford, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Kyle Jensen, Video Designer Nathan W. Scheuer, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Satellite Wigs, Props Designer Marshall Pope, and Fight & Intimacy Director Christopher Elst. The Production Stage Manager is Ally Hasselback with Assistant Stage Managers Grace Cirillo and Jess O'Connor. The Casting Director for The REV's 2026 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

The principal cast features Dean Cestari as Tarzan, Emma Dean as Jane, Eric Ulloa as Kerchak, Raquel Jennings as Kala, and Sterling Baker-McClary as Terk.

Also featured are Kyle Adkins as Clayton, Tom Staggs as Porter and Central New York native Ollie Kufs as Young Tarzan.

The ensemble includes Steve Bangerter, Jake Bartley, Brooklyn Bronson, Taylor Collier, Bella DePaola, Sammy Fossum, Erin Gonzales, John Guaragna, Sophia Hillman, Noah Lytle, TJ McCarthy, Ella Grace Memmott, and Nolan Um.

Featuring Music & Lyrics by Phil Collins and a Book by David Henry Hwang, “Tarzan” is based on the Disney film, adapted from the story “Tarzan of the Apes” by Edgar Rice Burroughs. “Tarzan” is presented by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. TARZAN owned by Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and used with permission. ©2011 Edgar Rice Burroughs, Inc. and Disney. All Rights Reserved.

“Tarzan” runs June 8th-25th at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn, NY.

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