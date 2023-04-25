Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Blackfriars Theatre Presents CRY IT OUT

Performances run May 12-28.

Apr. 25, 2023  

This Mothers' Day, there's more to offer Mom than brunch and flowers: Blackfriars Theatre (795 East Main Street, Rochester) will be offering 11 chances to see the hilarious and all-to-real play, Cry it Out, by acclaimed playwright, Molly Smith Metzler. Cry it Out centers on new moms facing the challenges and judgements of parenting a newborn. Despite their vastly different finances, they become fast friends during naptimes-while someone watches from the mansion on the cliff overlooking Jessie's yard. This comedy with dark edges takes an honest look at the absurdities of being home with a baby, the dilemma of returning to work, and how class impacts parenthood and friendship.

Leading the charge as the director of Cry it Out is long-time Blackfriars collaborator and RIT Acting Lecturer Alexa Scott-Flaherty. "That time in a parent's life is an onslaught of change, sleeplessness, fear and love...and it cracks most of us wide open in ways we can't predict," says Scott-Flaherty. "There is no other play I've come across that takes this time of life and lays it out bare on the stage-for us to laugh at ourselves, recognize our friends and our partners, reflect on the state of childcare in our country, and feel gratitude for the friendships that pulled us through it whole, and better for it all."

With Cry it Out as the season closer, Blackfriars is hoping to offer audiences a chance to enjoy both humor and catharsis: "Cry it Out is the perfect way to close the 2022-2023 Season at Blackfriars," says Blackfriars' executive director, Mary Tiballi Hoffman. "It's laugh-out-loud funny, incredibly relatable, and gives voice to some of the hardest working people in America... MOTHERS! And just in time for Mother's Day!"

The Cry it Out cast includes Natalie Bloss (Lina), John Ashley Brown (Mitchell), Bayana Burnell (female understudy), Kenya Malcolm (Adrienne), and Sara Meyer-Fried (Jessie). The production is directed by Alexa Scott-Flaherty.




The national tour of JAGGED LITTLE PILL, the musical based on Alanis Morisette's album of the same name, is due to arrive in Schenectady on May 2. The show follows the Healy family as they deal with some heavy life issues. Making his touring debut, Dillon Klena is playing the role of Nick Healy (a role his brother Derek originated on Broadway).
Fort Salem Theater will present the upcoming staged reading of 'Freemont,' a powerful new play written by Phoenix Pedroso.
Four-time Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Larry Hirschhorn will deliver the main address at Ithaca College's 128th Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 21.
Bristol Valley Theater, Ontario County's only professional theater, is back again this Spring Season with a surprise ONE NIGHT ONLY concert featuring Sam Sherwood and Margaret Dudasik! Following the success of Bristol Valley Theater's Corner of the Sky, the organization continues gearing up for a summer filled with talented performers, music and theatrical thrills.

