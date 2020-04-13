Blackfriars Theatre Launches Resilience Challenge To Match Donations Up To $15,000

Blackfriars Theatre has been bringing stories to life for 70 years, and while they have weathered their share of storms, they have always emerged on the other side with a renewed spirit of community and commitment to local artistry. Now, as the Blackfriars stage sits dark for the remainder of their 70th Anniversary Season, we are reminded of how vital art is to our very well-being - it connects us all and makes us appreciate what it is to be alive.

We all know that we are strongest when we work together, which is why The Pace Family Fund and Zeke & Jane Duda have joined forces to match all donations to the Theatre made through June 30, 2020 - up to $15,000. "We are incredibly grateful for the support that both The Pace Family Fund and Zeke & Jane Duda have shown us during this uncertain time for the Theatre," says Mary Tiballi Hoffman, Blackfriars's Development Manager. "With their leadership in place, we're hoping the rest of the community will be inspired to rise to the challenge. Blackfriars just celebrated its 70th Anniversary this year and The Resilience Challenge will be a huge piece of what gets us to our 71st Season this fall."

Charitable contributions are crucial to Blackfriars's ability to provide the type of dynamic storytelling the Rochester community has come to expect from them. In order to strike a balance as a healthy nonprofit organization, 40% of Blackfriars's operating budget must come from donor contributions. These gifts make it possible for the Theatre to provide audiences with a definitive theatrical experience and give local artists and students the resources they need to create the best possible work with the highest standards of excellence.

With a donation to The Resilience Challenge, donors can help ensure a return to full houses and thrilling performances. A gift, of any amount, is a selfless act that speaks to the communal power of theatre. With the help of the community, when this crisis ends - and it will - Blackfriars Theatre will be waiting with open arms.

Donations can be made online by visiting www.blackfriars.org/donate-now.

Blackfriars Theatre, a professional, not-for-profit theatre, has entertained audiences for 70 years in downtown Rochester, NY. Our mission is to enrich, entertain and inspire our community through exceptional theatrical arts while engaging local talent.

In response to state and federal mandates restricting gatherings, Blackfriars Theatre has postponed the remainder of its 70th Anniversary Season with the goal of reimagining the final two productions of the season, Silent Sky and Calendar Girls in a future season. Blackfriars Hourglass Play Reading Series performances of A Raisin In The Sun and Harold and Maude, Imagination Station with Mrs. Kasha Davis, and the Blackfriars Comedy Series have also been cancelled.

Single tickets for Blackfriars Theatre 2020-2021 season will go on sale August 1, 2020. Subscriptions are on sale now at blackfriars.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You