Bethel Woods Welcomes Grammy-Winner Shawn Colvin

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, the nonprofit cultural center located at the historic site of the 1969 Woodstock festival in Bethel, N.Y., today announced that Grammy-winning singer/songwriter will perform in the indoor Event Gallery on May 14, 2020. Reserved seating tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 25th at 10:00 AM at www.BethelWoodsCenter.org, www.Ticketmaster.com, Ticketmaster outlets, or by phone at 1-800-653-8000.



Plus, enhance your concert experience with a pre-show farm-to-table dinner, presented by Bethel Woods' own Executive Chef. Taking place in the open-air Market Sheds overlooking the historic Woodstock festival field, the multi-course dinner will feature delicious recipes using locally-sourced ingredients, with communal, family style seating that wholly embodies the "Peace, Love and Music" atmosphere. Tickets for the farm-to-table experiences also go on Friday, October 25th at 10:00 AM; this does not include admission into the concert.



Three-time GRAMMY winner Shawn Colvin's debut album, Steady On, was released in October 1989, a stunning introduction to an artist who quickly established herself as a mainstay in the singer-songwriter genre. The album was lauded for its confessional songwriting and well-crafted melodies, and for Colvin's tender and provocative vocals. Colvin received the ultimate acknowledgement for Steady On when she was awarded the GRAMMY award for Best Contemporary Folk Album. She swiftly amassed a dedicated and passionate fanbase.



To commemorate the 30th anniversary of this landmark album, Colvin has released a newly-recorded solo-acoustic version. Colvin brings a 30-year lens to her treasured songs, casting new light on the stories she first told as a young artist. This mesmerizing re-visitation brings Colvin's lyrics into sharp focus. "You can cry like an angel when there are no words," she sings, offering an outstretched hand that is at once steady and comforting. "Shotgun Down the Avalanche" intermingles melancholy with the resignation of a failed romance, her world-weary voice nearly whispering the sorrow of being taken down by a broken relationship. "The Story" thumps along the dusty highway of life, telling the "story" about her upbringing and place in the family, written as a talk with her sister-each experience cherished as a badge of honor. Colvin has long been hailed as an exemplary solo acoustic performer and these new recordings are a brilliant showcase for her enduring artistry.



"I was 32 years old, and the dream of my life had been fulfilled," Colvin says, "not only because I made an album but mostly because I had written or co-written every song, an accomplishment that was hard won. I was so proud. My feeling was then-and still is-that if I never made another album, Steady On would have been enough."



Steady On Acoustic strips each song to the core, placing Colvin's songwriting masterclass on full display. "I've played these songs countless times, primarily as a solo acoustic artist," she says. "All in all, this is the incarnation that feels most genuine. And so, to commemorate this milestone I decided to celebrate Steady On by recording it again, this time using only my voice and my guitar. This represents who I am as an artist and all I ever wanted to be, and I believe it does its predecessor proud."



Over the course of three decades, Colvin has established herself as a legacy artist by creating a remarkable canon of work, touring relentlessly both nationally and internationally, and having her songs featured in television and film. She is a revered storyteller deserving of the special recognition of both her peers and those who have been inspired by her songs. The reworking of her iconic debut feels not only timely but essential, further underscoring that Colvin remains a vital voice for women in music and reaffirming her status as an Americana gamechanger.



Shawn Colvin will perform Steady On Acoustic in its entirety in what promises to be a very special evening for her longtime fans.



The pre-sale for Bethel Woods Members begins Tuesday, October 22nd at 10 AM. To learn about additional member benefits and pre-sale access, please visit www.bethelwoodscenter.org/join-give/join.



The Museum at Bethel Woods offers $8 admission when purchased with a concert ticket and $10 admission when purchased day of with a valid concert ticket. Stay tuned for forthcoming information regarding the 2020 Special Exhibit. To learn more, please visit www.bethelwoodscenter.org/museum.





