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BRIGHT HALF LIFE to Return to Rochester Fringe in September

Performances will run September 15-26.

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BRIGHT HALF LIFE to Return to Rochester Fringe in September

Out of Pocket Productions, Inc. will perform at the 2026 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 26) on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 PM at the Multi-use Cultural Community Center (MuCCC).

A lyrical, nonlinear portrait of love, 'Bright Half Life' follows Erica and Vicky as their relationship unfolds in fragments across decades - moments of joy, strain, risk, and reinvention. Leaping through time like memory itself, Tanya Barfield's play captures how a life together is built from fleeting instants, revealing the tenderness, complexity, and resilience at the heart of an enduring partnership.

Featuring Stephanie Roosa as Erica and Ryley St. Rose-Finear as Vicky, and directed by Erin-Kate Howard, Bright Half Life is the perfect Fringe show to reflect on our own lives and relationships. Tickets are now on sale for $15 at rochesterfringe.com where more information is also available.


Graphic Designer: Abby Park


Photo Credit: & Caption: Bright Half Life comes to Rochester Sept. 20 and 24. Graphic Designer: Abby Park

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