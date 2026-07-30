BRIGHT HALF LIFE to Return to Rochester Fringe in September
Performances will run September 15-26.
Out of Pocket Productions, Inc. will perform at the 2026 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 26) on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 PM at the Multi-use Cultural Community Center (MuCCC).
A lyrical, nonlinear portrait of love, 'Bright Half Life' follows Erica and Vicky as their relationship unfolds in fragments across decades - moments of joy, strain, risk, and reinvention. Leaping through time like memory itself, Tanya Barfield's play captures how a life together is built from fleeting instants, revealing the tenderness, complexity, and resilience at the heart of an enduring partnership.
Featuring Stephanie Roosa as Erica and Ryley St. Rose-Finear as Vicky, and directed by Erin-Kate Howard, Bright Half Life is the perfect Fringe show to reflect on our own lives and relationships. Tickets are now on sale for $15 at rochesterfringe.com where more information is also available.
Graphic Designer: Abby Park
Photo Credit: & Caption: Bright Half Life comes to Rochester Sept. 20 and 24. Graphic Designer: Abby Park
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