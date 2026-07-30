BRIGHT HALF LIFE to Return to Rochester Fringe in September

NEW! Central New York Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Central New York & beyond. Sign Up

Out of Pocket Productions, Inc. will perform at the 2026 ESL Rochester Fringe Festival (Tuesday, Sept. 15 - Saturday, Sept. 26) on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Sept. 24 at 7 PM at the Multi-use Cultural Community Center (MuCCC).

A lyrical, nonlinear portrait of love, 'Bright Half Life' follows Erica and Vicky as their relationship unfolds in fragments across decades - moments of joy, strain, risk, and reinvention. Leaping through time like memory itself, Tanya Barfield's play captures how a life together is built from fleeting instants, revealing the tenderness, complexity, and resilience at the heart of an enduring partnership.

Featuring Stephanie Roosa as Erica and Ryley St. Rose-Finear as Vicky, and directed by Erin-Kate Howard, Bright Half Life is the perfect Fringe show to reflect on our own lives and relationships. Tickets are now on sale for $15 at rochesterfringe.com where more information is also available.



Graphic Designer: Abby Park



Photo Credit: & Caption: Bright Half Life comes to Rochester Sept. 20 and 24. Graphic Designer: Abby Park

Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Need more Central New York Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming