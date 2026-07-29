BRAINS ON! LIVE: Your Brain Is Magic! Coming to Norfolk's Attucks Theatre

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BRAINS ON!, the award-winning podcast for kids, is bringing its live stage show, BRAINS ON! LIVE: Your Brain Is Magic!, to the Attucks Theatre on November 7.

Hosted by Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten, the interactive production takes audiences on a humorous, science-filled journey through the human brain. Featuring magic tricks, dance moves, mystery sounds, out-of-body experiences, and even a game show, the performance explores how the brain transforms signals from the eyes and ears into our understanding of the world.

Tickets are on sale now through the Scope Arena box office and Ticketmaster. For more information, visit SevenVenues.com.

Founded in 2012 by journalists Molly Bloom, Marc Sanchez, and Sanden Totten while working at Minnesota Public Radio, Brains On Universe has grown into an independent media company creating podcasts, books, videos, and educational content for children and curious adults. The team is also behind the popular podcasts Smash Boom Best, Forever Ago, and Moment of Um, all created with the goal of entertaining young audiences without talking down to them while remaining engaging for adults.

The performance is part of the programming presented at the Attucks Theatre, one of the venues operated by the City of Norfolk's SevenVenues.

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