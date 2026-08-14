BOW ECHO by Anna Sperber to Open Kaatsbaan's 2026 Annual Festival

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Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Anna Sperber: Bow Echo on Saturday, August 29, 2026 at 5PM on the Mountain Field at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583 as part of its 2026 Annual Festival. Tickets start at $15 and can be reserved here.

This Bessie award-winning dance, originally created for a 15,000-square-foot rooftop in Brooklyn, will be transposed on and for the land at Kaatsbaan. The dancers engage with oversized sculptural objects-flags, bells, and panels of Marley that generate sound and shifting visual architectures, transforming movement into resonant form. By placing the performers and their sculptural instruments in concert within the sense-filling, ever-present elements of the natural environment, the movement accumulates in a visual and sonic collaboration with the grasses, the trees, the sky, and the expanse.

Brooklyn-based choreographer and performer Anna Sperber is a 2026-27 Princeton Hodder Fellow at the Lewis Center for the Arts. She received a New York Dance and Performance Bessie Award for Outstanding Choreographer for Bow Echo. Her work has been presented and commissioned by venues including The Kitchen, The Joyce Theater, The Chocolate Factory, Roulette, Dance Theater Workshop, and the American Dance Festival. She has received fellowships and residencies from MacDowell, Yaddo, the Bogliasco Foundation, among others. Sperber founded and ran BRAZIL, a studio and intimate performance space in Bushwick, Brooklyn, 2004-2014, and Sunset Space, 2018-2020. www.annasperber.com

About Tickets

One performance ticket is $25. ($15 for students). Performance tickets do not include evening concerts.

Ticket Combo Packages for Same-Day Performances:

- A two-performance ticket combo is $40. ($25 for students)

- A three-performance ticket combo is $50. ($30 for students) *only available 8/29*

- Add an evening concert ticket to your combo and receive a $10 discount. This all-day pass maximizes discounts!

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities' space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement-just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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