A Palo Seco Flamenco Dance Company Comes to Franklin Stage Company

Franklin Stage Company presents a dance concert featuring New York-based dance company, A Palo Seco Flamenco, July 28–30 at Chapel Hall in Franklin, NY.

“People loved Rebeca Tomás’ work last year with Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana,” said Buckley, “and after discovering she had her own company performing modern, contemporary flamenco, I knew we had to get her back.”

A Palo Seco Flamenco explores the age-old dance form with a unique voice, employing their Flamenco expertise, while also taking into account the contemporary context in which we live. Their work innovates by combining traditional techniques with a modern, metropolitan flare. Founded by Artistic Director and Choreographer Rebeca Tomás, the company debuted its first production in May 2010 at Theatre 80 St. Marks (New York City), and was described as "a feast for the eyes and the ears" by Linsday Miller writing for Theatre On-Line. Reviewing for The New York Times, Jack Anderson wrote, "Tomás is seeking to develop Flamenco in new ways."

The company has appeared throughout the U.S. at venues such as the Chicago Flamenco Festival, Eastman School of Music’s World Music Series, Jacob’s Pillow Inside/Out, the Pocantico Center (Rockefeller Brothers Fund), New York City’s SummerStage, and the New Victory Theater on Broadway. “A Palo Seco” is a phrase that refers to a bare-bones style of flamenco music, often consisting of singing or percussion alone. This stripped-down aesthetic has become a central theme in Tomás’ choreography, characterizing her biggest departures from tradition, while also rooting her work in the emotional rawness that lies at the heart of the art of Flamenco.

Showtimes for A Palo Seco Flamenco are Friday, July 21st and Saturday July 22nd at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, July 23rd at 5:00 pm. All performances are at Chapel Hall, 25 Institute Street in Franklin, NY. Admission is free—suggested donation is $25 per person. FSC encourages, but will not require, mask wearing at shows; FSC will provide masks for any who would like one. Any updates to FSC Covid policy can be found on their website. For reservations, visit www.franklinstagecompany.org or call 607-829-3700.