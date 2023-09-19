2023-24 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Faculty Concert Series Begins Next Month

The performance is on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 7:30 pm

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre Photo 3 Review: THE WIZARD OF OZ at Geva Theatre
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

2023-24 Hoff-Barthelson Music School Faculty Concert Series Begins Next Month

Members of Hoff-Barthelson Music School’s Faculty take the stage to kick-off the 2023-2024 HB Artist Faculty Performance Series on Friday, October 13, 2023, at 7:30 pm in the School’s Joan Behrens Bergman Auditorium, 25 School Lane, Scarsdale, New York. The concert will feature works by Johannes Brahms, Ottorino Respighi, Franz Schubert, Anna Amalia and Carl Vine performed by some of the School's distinguished faculty members.

The program includes Brahms' Zwei Gesänge Op. 91, a set of two songs for mezzo-soprano, viola, and piano. The songs are based on poems by Friedrich Rückert and Emanuel Geibel, and express the themes of love, longing, and nature. The performers are Andrea Saposnik, mezzo-soprano; Andrew Gonzalez, viola; and guest artist Lauren Ninoshvili, piano.

Saposnik will also perform Respighi's Il Tramonto, a lyrical and dramatic setting of a poem by Percy Bysshe Shelley. The poem tells the story of a young woman who dies of grief after losing her lover. The singer is accompanied by a string quartet composed of April Johnson and Laura Giannini, violins; Andrew Gonzalez, viola; and Peter Seidenberg, cello.

Schubert's Piano Trio in B flat Major No 1, Op. 99, is one of his most popular and beloved works. The trio is full of melodic richness, harmonic variety, and emotional depth. The performers are April Johnson, violin; Peter Seidenberg, cello; and Tomoko Uchino, piano.

Also on the program is a rare gem: the Sonata in F Major by Anna Amalia, Princess of Prussia. Anna Amalia was a sister of Frederick the Great and a patroness of music and arts. She composed several works for flute and keyboard, including this charming sonata that showcases her elegant style and musical taste. The performers are Donna Elaine, flute; and Tomoko Uchino, piano.

Elaine and Uchino will also perform contemporary composer Carl Vine’s Sonata for Flute and Piano. Vine is an Australian composer who is known for his eclectic and expressive music. The sonata is a virtuosic and vibrant work that explores the timbral and rhythmic possibilities of the flute and piano. 

Tickets are $20 general admission and free of charge to HBMS students. Tickets may be purchased in advance via Eventbrite, by visiting the School’s website (Click Here), by calling 914-723-1169, or e-mailing hb@hbms.org.  




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Garrett Clayton Joins OFC Creations Theatre Centers THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as Frank N Furte Photo
Garrett Clayton Joins OFC Creations Theatre Center's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW as 'Frank N Furter'

Garrett Clayton, well known for playing ‘Link’ in NBC’s HAIRSPRAY LIVE!, as well as one of the leads in Disney TEEN BEACH MOVIE FRANCHISE, has been added to top billing for OFC Creations Theatre Center's October regional production of The Rocky Horror Show.

2
Review: ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN at Avenue Blackbox Theatre Photo
Review: ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN at Avenue Blackbox Theatre

What did our critic think of ZOOMAN AND THE SIGN at Avenue Blackbox Theatre? Rochester’s Avenue Blackbox Theatre is currently presenting “Zooman and the Sign”, an intense and challenging piece of theatre touching on topical themes, one that is worthwhile for audiences to grapple with and one that will leave you pondering long after you exit the theatre back onto Joseph Avenue.

3
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Syracuse Stage Photo
Review: WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage kicks off its 50th anniversary season with Heidi Schreck’s 'What the Constitution Means to Me', a clever, poignant, multifaceted gem of a play. Literally framed like an old photograph that stirs memory, the play begins as the middle-aged Heidi Schreck (Mel House) steps into a picture of her teenage self engaged in competitive debate.

4
The Leah Ryan Fund Reveals New Commission The Boost Photo
The Leah Ryan Fund Reveals New Commission 'The Boost'

The Leah Ryan Fund has announced its new commission: The Boost, a new commission to be awarded to mid-career women, trans, and non-binary playwrights age 40 and over to give them, and their writing, a “boost” to help them reach the next level in their careers. Learn more about how to apply here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway Video
See the First Television Spot for HARMONY on Broadway
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical Video
Get A First Look At Poland's Non-Replica SIX the Musical
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design Video
David Byrne & More Talk HERE LIES LOVE's Immersive Sound Design
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Frozen
RBTL's Auditorium Theatre (9/26-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
Birdland (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/08-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mat Kearney
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (11/12-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jethro Tull's Martin Barre: A Brief History of Tull
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (10/05-10/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alice by Heart
Theatre444 (9/12-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# What the Constitution Means to Me
Capital Repertory Theatre (9/15-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Off-Peak
Shadowland Stages (9/16-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Back to the Future: The Musical
Proctor's Theatre (6/04-6/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You