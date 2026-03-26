& JULIET Associate Choreographer Casie 'Tynee' Goshow to Join Joffrey Ballet School Summer Intensive

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The Joffrey Ballet School is expanding its collaboration with the hit Broadway musical & Juliet following the success of this past NYC Musical Theater Winter Workshop.

This summer, the collaboration continues as Casie “Tynee” Goshow, Associate Choreographer of & Juliet, returns to the Joffrey Ballet School as Guest Faculty for the Musical Theater Summer Intensive in New York City. Goshow will join the program for two weeks, working directly with students and sharing choreography and insights from the Broadway production.

The expanded collaboration reflects the strong response from students during the Winter Workshop in December, where dancers had the opportunity to learn original repertoire from the show and engage with Goshow in a professional training environment.

“Bringing artists from Broadway directly into Our Studios gives our students a meaningful connection to the professional world they aspire to enter,” said Maximilien Baud, Co-Artistic Director of the Musical Theater Program at the Joffrey Ballet School. “The response to Tynee's workshop this winter was incredible. We are thrilled to welcome her back this summer and continue building this relationship with & Juliet.”

“It’s a unique opportunity that can only happen in New York City where young performers get to work directly with Broadway artists,” added Matthew Prescott, Co-Artistic Director of the Musical Theater Program at the Joffrey Ballet School.

As part of this collaboration, two outstanding performers from the program will receive complimentary tickets to experience & Juliet live on Broadway, further connecting their training experience to the professional stage.

The Joffrey Ballet School Musical Theater Summer Intensive offers dancers ages 10 to 25 a comprehensive training experience designed for performers pursuing musical theater and stage careers. Held in New York City, the program brings students into direct contact with Broadway artists, choreographers, and educators through daily classes in dance, acting, and musical theater repertoire.

Participants refine their performance skills while developing the versatility, artistry, and stage presence required for today’s musical theater industry. Dates: June 8, 2026 – July 10, 2026

Across all programs, the Joffrey Ballet School Summer Intensives welcome dancers from around the world for immersive training in a wide range of disciplines including ballet, jazz and contemporary, hip hop, musical theater, tap, and more. Collaborations with industry professionals and leading performing arts organizations give students meaningful insight into the evolving landscape of professional performance.

Click here to learn more about the NYC Musical Theater Intensive: https://www.joffreyballetschool.com/summer-intensives/new-york-city-musical-theater/