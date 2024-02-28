Video: Learn About The Wresting Featured in Theatre Calgary's AS YOU LIKE IT





Did you know that Theatre Calgary's production of As You Like It includes wrestling? Find out what to expect from this exciting new production - on stage February 27th through March 24 in an all-new video.

It’s the 1960s, and things are getting groovy in the Forest of Arden. Shakespeare’s classic comedy of love and mistaken identity is given new life in this high-spirited adaptation featuring the music of The Beatles. When Rosalind is banished from court, she disguises herself as a man and escapes to the forest. There, she meets the similarly-banished Orlando, who happens to be in love with her, but cannot see through her disguise. From there, things get increasingly tangled as the play explores love and gender roles, infused with the music of the “Fab Four.”

Be sure to arrive early for pre-show entertainment, which includes an extra round of on-stage wrestling, music, and more!

How To Get Tickets

Find tickets to this high-spirited Shakespeare adaptation set to the music of The Beatles at theatrecalgary.com! Tickets start at $39.