Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN

From the collaboration of Downstage, Handsome Alice Theatre and Verb Theatre, comes the biting satire and Alberta Premiere of Beautiful Man, written by Erin Shields, Governor General's Award-winning Canadian playwright. The co-production will run from February 29 to March 10, 2024, at Motel Theatre in Arts Commons.

In this co-production about the portrayal of women in film and television, three friends take us on a whirlwind tour of a world where women rule society as politicians, hunters, queens and policewomen - all while gazing at the semi-nude Beautiful Man. This comedy joyfully exposes the insidious and toxic aspects of popular culture with a sense of playful audacity, making it perfect for audiences who were obsessed with Game of Thrones but want to see women rule instead.

“This hilarious satire brilliantly portrays a world where women have no need to fight for power or protect their propriety. Gender roles are flipped as a way of provoking important discussion about social norms, media narratives and how we can grow together in community. It's such a smart comedy and a great conversation starter,” said Clare Preuss, Artistic Director at Downstage.

“Beautiful Man is a topsy-turvy piece where women hold all the power cards. This thought-provoking play challenges perceptions and boldly examines how mass media shapes our understanding of gender,” added Meg Farhall, Artistic Producer at Handsome Alice Theatre, who is also starring in the production. “We are so thrilled to be a part of bringing this hot piece of theatre to Calgary audiences.”

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Starring - Meg Farhall, Linda Kee, Katelyn Morishita, Joel David Taylor; Playwright - Erin Shields; Director - Clare Preuss; Assistant Director - Michael Rolfe; Stage Manager - Naomi Esau; Costume Designer - Abbie Brokenshire; Set Designer - Cassie Holmes; Lighting Designer - Adam Kostiuk; Composer & Sound Designer - KP Smith; Assistant Light Designer - Natalia Cortes.

“Verb has always been drawn to shows that examine societal challenges in cutting-edge ways. Beautiful Man does this perfectly by flipping the script on gender roles, standards, and our perception of how we “fit” into the world. We want to start a conversation with the audience that begins in the theatre and continues long after the show has ended,” said KP Smith, Artistic Director at Verb Theatre.

TICKETS: On Sale Now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290854®id=344&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.downstage.ca%2Fbeautiful-man?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. All tickets are $36.60. Opening Night is on Friday March 1, 2024.

Additionally, Downstage is celebrating 20 years of relevant, playful, conversation-sparking theatre in our community, and on March 9, 2024, Downstage will be hosting a special 20th Anniversary Celebration afterparty after the performance of Beautiful Man, with complimentary snacks and a DJ. There are three ticket tiers available of limited tickets for this anniversary celebration - get them HERE.

