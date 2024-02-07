Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN

The co-production will run from February 29 to March 10, 2024, at Motel Theatre in Arts Commons. 

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER Photo 1 Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER
Video: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary Photo 2 Video: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary
StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month Photo 3 StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month
Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN Photo 4 Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN

Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN From the collaboration of Downstage, Handsome Alice Theatre and Verb Theatre, comes the biting satire and Alberta Premiere of Beautiful Man, written by Erin Shields, Governor General's Award-winning Canadian playwright. The co-production will run from February 29 to March 10, 2024, at Motel Theatre in Arts Commons. 

In this co-production about the portrayal of women in film and television, three friends take us on a whirlwind tour of a world where women rule society as politicians, hunters, queens and policewomen - all while gazing at the semi-nude Beautiful Man. This comedy joyfully exposes the insidious and toxic aspects of popular culture with a sense of playful audacity, making it perfect for audiences who were obsessed with Game of Thrones but want to see women rule instead. 

“This hilarious satire brilliantly portrays a world where women have no need to fight for power or protect their propriety. Gender roles are flipped as a way of provoking important discussion about social norms, media narratives and how we can grow together in community. It's such a smart comedy and a great conversation starter,” said Clare Preuss, Artistic Director at Downstage.

“Beautiful Man is a topsy-turvy piece where women hold all the power cards. This thought-provoking play challenges perceptions and boldly examines how mass media shapes our understanding of gender,” added Meg Farhall, Artistic Producer at Handsome Alice Theatre, who is also starring in the production. “We are so thrilled to be a part of bringing this hot piece of theatre to Calgary audiences.”

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Starring - Meg Farhall, Linda Kee, Katelyn Morishita, Joel David Taylor; Playwright - Erin Shields; Director - Clare Preuss; Assistant Director - Michael Rolfe; Stage Manager - Naomi Esau; Costume Designer - Abbie Brokenshire; Set Designer - Cassie Holmes; Lighting Designer - Adam Kostiuk; Composer & Sound Designer - KP Smith; Assistant Light Designer - Natalia Cortes.

“Verb has always been drawn to shows that examine societal challenges in cutting-edge ways. Beautiful Man does this perfectly by flipping the script on gender roles, standards, and our perception of how we “fit” into the world. We want to start a conversation with the audience that begins in the theatre and continues long after the show has ended,” said KP Smith, Artistic Director at Verb Theatre.

TICKETS: On Sale Now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2290854®id=344&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.downstage.ca%2Fbeautiful-man?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. All tickets are $36.60. Opening Night is on Friday March 1, 2024. 

Additionally, Downstage is celebrating 20 years of relevant, playful, conversation-sparking theatre in our community, and on March 9, 2024, Downstage will be hosting a special 20th Anniversary Celebration afterparty after the performance of Beautiful Man, with complimentary snacks and a DJ. There are three ticket tiers available of limited tickets for this anniversary celebration - get them HERE. 


 

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Calgary? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



RELATED STORIES - Calgary

1
Dancers Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity Photo
Dancers' Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity & Creation Of Dance Works In Alberta 

Dancers' Studio West has shared their new Strategic Plan for 2024-2028 at a special event on Friday February 28, 2024  from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Evolved Movement.

2
Video: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary Photo
Video: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary

Get a behind the scenes look at the scenic design of Theatre Calgary's production of Meteor Shower, now on stage through February 11th, 2024.

3
Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgarys METEOR SHOWER Photo
Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER

Get a first look at Theatre Calgary's production of Meteor Shower, now on stage through February 11th, 2024.

4
AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month Photo
AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month

As You Like It comes to Theatre Calgary next month. Performances run February 27 - March 24.

More Hot Stories For You

StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This MonthStoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month
Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MANThree Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN
Dancers' Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity & Creation Of Dance Works In Alberta Dancers' Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity & Creation Of Dance Works In Alberta 
AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next MonthAS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month

Videos

Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary Video
Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary
Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER Video
Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Calgary SHOWS
A Wrinkle in Time in Calgary A Wrinkle in Time
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (2/16-3/16)
Kisapmata in Calgary Kisapmata
Lunchbox Theatre (1/30-2/18)
THE BALLAD OF GEORGES BOIVIN in Calgary THE BALLAD OF GEORGES BOIVIN
Lunchbox Theatre (4/16-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You