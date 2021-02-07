Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Calgary Holds Auditions For Page To Stage Festival

Auditions will be held virtually on February 11 & 12, 2021.

Feb. 7, 2021  
Theatre Calgary has announced auditions for its upcoming Page To Stage Festival. Artists of all ethnicities, genders, abilities, especially members of the LGBTQ2S+ community, are encouraged to submit.

The Page To Stage Festival will consist of three new works, each of which will have their own dedicated director and group of actors. The plays will be workshopped for a week and at the end of the week each play will have a public reading. This year the new works will explore the landscape and expression of queer identity (LGBTQ2S+).

Workshop dates - March 8 to March 14, 2021 (the show whose reading is on March 14 will begin workshopping on March 9). Public readings will be March 13 at 5pm and 8pm, and March 14 at 2pm. The workshop will be held on Zoom and may include evening hours.

Please submit headshots and resumes to Susan McNair Reid at auditions@theatrecalgary.com with the subject line P2S Audition. Please include your availability on the audition dates in the body of your email, and in your resume be sure to indicate all new work and workshop experiences. Deadline for submissions is end of day Sunday, February 7.

Successful applicants will receive audition materials and further information on Feb 9. The audition will consist of reading a scene (provided) as the workshop will be about reading a script with continual changes. No memorization or significant preparation required.


