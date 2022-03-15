Theatre Calgary Announces 2022-23 Season

Theatre Calgary's Artistic Director Stafford Arima has announced their 2022-23

season of plays. Starting in September, their new season sees a return to six mainstage productions, including the world premiere adaptation of a Canada Reads Award-winner, and the top vote getter in their first-ever Calgary's Choice contest, which provided Calgary audiences with the opportunity to vote for one of six Possible Productions to close out their 2022-23 lineup. More details below.

"The inspiration for this season is about the triumph of the human spirit. No matter who you are or where you come from, we've all had to overcome some sort of adversity," says Arima. "The gift of theatre is its ability to move, touch, and inspire an audience through storytelling. Stories let us share situations in a way that creates an emotional connection with the characters on the stage, and inevitably with ourselves and our lives. The power of those connections gives space for us to realize that on a human level, we are all basically the same. We love, we laugh, we hurt, we learn."

"Theatre Calgary's story is rich with the history of this city and with the theatre community. Our story is filled with commitment, passion, creativity, and resilience," says Theatre Calgary Executive Director Maya Choldin. "This season is filled with stories that bring us together through laughter, tears, reflection, and hope. After spending such a long time apart, we are looking forward to coming back together to showcase these amazing stories and our talented artists. We want Calgary to join us in cherishing the joy of theatre."

Theatre Calgary's 2022-23 season kicks off September 13th with Lanie Robertson's Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill. Set in March, 1959, in an intimate, seedy, Philadelphia bar, Billie Holiday takes the stage for one of her final performances. For one powerhouse night of jazz, the audience at Emerson's Bar and Grill will be treated to her most memorable songs. The show will be directed by Ray Hogg. "This honest, riveting, and heartbreaking story of an icon who left us too soon, will mesmerize audiences in a musical evening they won't forget,"says Arima.

Next, they bring what many call the most perfect comedy in the English language to their stage with Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, starting October 25. A love story full of rapid-fire wit, cucumber sandwiches, and chaos, this is an evening of theatre that will keep audiences in stitches. The show will be directed by Bronwyn Steinberg. "There may not be a play funnier, more socially-insightful, and chock-full of eccentric characters than this Wilde masterpiece," says Arima.

Beginning December 7th, they will present the timeless and treasured story of four wonderful girls, on their journey to become Little Women. With a story that begins and ends with Christmas celebrations, Louisa May Alcott's classic novel of the March sisters is a tale that has been cherished by families for generations. This adaptation by Kate Hamill, and directed by Jenna Rodgers, is a special 2022 holiday treat for Calgary. "Theatre Calgary has long had a deep connection to Calgary's holiday season, and we take to heart that we are part of the annual traditions of many families. This season, in order to be able to bring a big, rich, family story to our stage, we've added a new classic to our history," says Arima. "This is a very special opportunity for families to share this story together. We will be bringing back the full-scale, celebrated A Christmas Carol To our stage for the holidays in 2023."

On January 31st, Governor General's Award-winner Kevin Loring's searing new dark comedy Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer comes to their stage. Centered on the character of Little Red from the Little Red Warrior Nation, this new Canadian play follows the fight for his territory, and a surprising and often farcical relationship with a lawyer and his wife. The show will be directed by playwright Loring. "This biting new satire by Kevin Loring will leave you with plenty to talk about after the lights come up," says Arima. This show is presented by the Belfry Theatre in a joint production with Savage Society (Vancouver) in association with NAC Indigenous Theatre (Ottawa). Theatre Calgary is proud to present this show as a joint presentation with Making Treaty 7.

Starting March 7th, they will present the world premiere production of Mark Sakamoto's Canada Reads-winning novel Forgiveness, adapted by Governor General's Literary Award-winner Hiro Kanagawa, and directed by Stafford Arima. Forgiveness is the acclaimed memoir of Sakamoto's grandparents and their harrowing experiences during the Second World War, where in the face of enormous adversity and transgressions, they chose not to live a life of anger, but instead to embrace and teach forgiveness. "The narrative of this moving and heartfelt story helps reveal a less fearful world for our children through characters that defy insecurity. I am honoured to direct this story for Calgary," says Arima.

On April 18th, they will end their 2022-23 season with a first. Earlier this year, they presented Calgary theatre-loving audiences with an unprecedented opportunity to vote for a show to close out their season with Calgary's Choice. The result of that vote was a majority victory for Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville, with music and lyrics by Jimmy Buffett and the book by Emmy Award-winner Greg Garcia and Mike O'Malley. Featuring a plethora of Jimmy Buffett classics, and directed and choreographed by Julie Tomaino, this hilarious, heartwarming musical will give audiences a fun and relaxing night of musical theatre. "Calgary's Choice was a perfect chance to let their audiences choose the play they wanted to see. Margaritaville will let everyone 'escape' to the party that they have been waiting for. I think that this choice works beautifully as a way to end a well-rounded season of great plays," says Arima.

In addition to their six mainstage shows, 2022-23 will once again see their traditional Shakespeare by the Bow program on the road throughout the city as Shakespeare on the Go in July and August. This year, thy will present a cast of six young emerging actors performing an adaptation of Shakespeare's comedy The Merry Wives of Windsor. The show will be adapted and directed by Jane MacFarlane. More details on performance locations around Calgary will be announced in June.

"This season, we've chosen a selection of works that celebrate individual voices," adds Arima. "Even though the narratives and characters within this eclectic season span across time and space, the protagonists within these plays all stand with pride and speak their truths. Our 2022-23 season is all about re-igniting our city, and sharing stories that are heartwraming, hilarious, evocative, and just pure fun."

Tickets and subscriptions go on sale on Monday, May 2 at theatrecalgary.com.

2022-23 SEASON OF PLAYS

Theatre Calgary in association with The Shakespeare Company and Hit & Myth Productions present

Shakespeare on the Go (Shakespeare by the Bow program)

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - July 8 to August 4, 2022

By William Shakespeare Directed and Adapted by Jane MacFarlane Casting TBA

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL - September 13 to October 2, 2022

(Opening Night - Sept. 16, 2022)

By Lanie Robertson Directed by Ray Hogg Casting TBA

This production is made possible by the generous support of The Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - October 25 to November 19, 2022

(Opening Night - October 28, 2022)

By Oscar Wilde Directed by Bronwyn Steinberg Casting TBA

LITTLE WOMEN - December 7 to 31, 2022

(Opening Night - December 9, 2022)

By Kate Hamill Adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott Directed by Jenna Rodgers Casting TBA

The Belfry Theatre in a joint production with Savage Society (Vancouver) in association with NAC Indigenous Theatre (Ottawa) present LITTLE RED WARRIOR & HIS LAWYER - January 31 to February 19, 2023 (Opening Night - February 3, 2023)

By Kevin Loring Directed by Kevin Loring Casting TBA

A joint presentation with Making Treaty 7

FORGIVENESS - World Premiere - March 7 to April 1, 2023

(Opening Night - March 10, 2023)

By Mark Sakamoto Stage adaptation by Hiro Kanagawa Directed by Stafford Arima

Casting TBA

A joint production with the Arts Club Theatre Company (Vancouver)

Jimmy Buffett'S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - April 18 to May 13, 2023

(Opening Night - April 21, 2023)

Music & Lyrics by Jimmy Buffett Book by Greg Garcia & Mike O'Malley

Directed and Choreographed by Julie Tomaino Casting TBA

This production is made possible by the generous support of The Al Osten & Buddy Victor Legacy Fund

For more information, visit us at theatrecalgary.com.