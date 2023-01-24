Storybook Theatre Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, February 10 to March 11

StoryBook Theatre will present the Peter Pan prequel, Peter and the Starcatcher from February 10 to March 11, 2023, where audiences can tap into their imagination and learn the backstory of some classic and beloved characters from this classic tale.

"We all know the story of Peter Pan and Captain Hook, but what we don't know is what came before Neverland. This show is an exciting way to learn about the original lost boy, Peter, and where it all began," said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau.

Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.

A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk's precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates - led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own - the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.

CAST & CREATIVE TEAM

Aaronsaul Negre - Boy (Peter)

Alex Flynn Belanger - Prentiss

Alexandria Lee - Molly Aster

Aliza Sarian - Mrs. Bumbrake & Ensemble

Brent Middleton - Lord Aster

Jackie Thurber - Smee

Jaime Colmenares - Sanchez & Ensemble

Krik Schmidt - Alf & Ensemble

Lausanne MacKay - Mack & Ensemble

Lloyd Caday - Captain Scott & Ensemble

Maysan Kawash - Ted

Neil James - Black Stache

Promona Swati -Hawking & Ensemble

Riley Galarneau - Grempkin & Ensemble

Scout Hogg - Ensemble

Sofia Aya Cristancho - Slank & Ensemble

Simon Mallett- Director

Hannah Kerbes - Assistant Director

Charlotte Braid - Stage Manager

Naomi Akintilo - Assistant Stage Manager

Haylee Waldenberger - Assistant Stage Manager

Tula Sarsons - Assistant Stage Manager

Alex May - Property Master

Za Hughes - Lighting Designer

JJ Peneranda - Set Designer

Joelle Wyminga - Wardrobe Designer

Darcie Howe - Wardrobe Assistant

Cat Bentley - Hair & Makeup Designer

Greg Wilson - Sound Designer & Programmer

Aretha Smith - Sound Operator

Paul Davies - Sound Operator

Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist

Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator

TICKETS: On Sale Now

GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

play by Rick Elice

music by Wayne Barker

based on a novel written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson

