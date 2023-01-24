Storybook Theatre Presents PETER AND THE STARCATCHER, February 10 to March 11
StoryBook Theatre will present the Peter Pan prequel, Peter and the Starcatcher from February 10 to March 11, 2023, where audiences can tap into their imagination and learn the backstory of some classic and beloved characters from this classic tale.
"We all know the story of Peter Pan and Captain Hook, but what we don't know is what came before Neverland. This show is an exciting way to learn about the original lost boy, Peter, and where it all began," said StoryBook Theatre's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau.
Tony-winning Peter and the Starcatcher upends the century-old story of how a miserable orphan comes to be The Boy Who Would Not Grow Up (a.k.a. Peter Pan). A wildly theatrical adaptation of Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson's best-selling novels, the play was conceived for the stage by directors, Roger Rees and Alex Timbers, and written by Rick Elice, with music by Wayne Barker. From marauding pirates and jungle tyrants to unwilling comrades and unlikely heroes, Peter and the Starcatcher playfully explores the depths of greed and despair, and the bonds of friendship, duty and love.
A young orphan and his mates are shipped off from Victorian England to a distant island ruled by the evil King Zarboff. They know nothing of the mysterious trunk in the captain's cabin, which contains a precious, otherworldly cargo. At sea, the boys are discovered by a precocious young girl named Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training who realizes that the trunk's precious cargo is starstuff, a celestial substance so powerful that it must never fall into the wrong hands. When the ship is taken over by pirates - led by the fearsome Black Stache, a villain determined to claim the trunk and its treasure for his own - the journey quickly becomes a thrilling adventure.
CAST & CREATIVE TEAM
Aaronsaul Negre - Boy (Peter)
Alex Flynn Belanger - Prentiss
Alexandria Lee - Molly Aster
Aliza Sarian - Mrs. Bumbrake & Ensemble
Brent Middleton - Lord Aster
Jackie Thurber - Smee
Jaime Colmenares - Sanchez & Ensemble
Krik Schmidt - Alf & Ensemble
Lausanne MacKay - Mack & Ensemble
Lloyd Caday - Captain Scott & Ensemble
Maysan Kawash - Ted
Neil James - Black Stache
Promona Swati -Hawking & Ensemble
Riley Galarneau - Grempkin & Ensemble
Scout Hogg - Ensemble
Sofia Aya Cristancho - Slank & Ensemble
Simon Mallett- Director
Hannah Kerbes - Assistant Director
Charlotte Braid - Stage Manager
Naomi Akintilo - Assistant Stage Manager
Haylee Waldenberger - Assistant Stage Manager
Tula Sarsons - Assistant Stage Manager
Alex May - Property Master
Za Hughes - Lighting Designer
JJ Peneranda - Set Designer
Joelle Wyminga - Wardrobe Designer
Darcie Howe - Wardrobe Assistant
Cat Bentley - Hair & Makeup Designer
Greg Wilson - Sound Designer & Programmer
Aretha Smith - Sound Operator
Paul Davies - Sound Operator
Aldona Barutowicz - Publicist
Hayley Dechaine - PR Coordinator
TICKETS: On Sale Now
GENERAL: $27 child, $32 adult. PREMIUM: $30 child, $35 adult.
PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
play by Rick Elice
music by Wayne Barker
based on a novel written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson
For more information, visit: https://www.storybooktheatre.org
