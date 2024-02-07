StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month

The production will run February 16th to March 16th, 2024.

By: Feb. 07, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER Photo 1 Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER
Video: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary Photo 2 Video: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary
StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month Photo 3 StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month
Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN Photo 4 Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN

StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month

StoryBook Theatre is presenting its first production of 2024, A Wrinkle in Time, from February 16th to March 16th, 2024, as part of their 47th Season to be Extraordinary.

Prepare to embark on an adventure across dimensions and through the corridors of time as "A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle comes to life on stage. Adapted for the theatre by John Glore, this beloved tale transcends imagination. Through the magic of theatre, audiences of all ages will be swept up in an unforgettable fantastical journey alongside Meg Murry, her brother Charles Wallace, and their friend Calvin O'Keefe as these three young people set out to rescue Meg's father from the clutches of darkness.

Set against a backdrop of swirling galaxies and celestial wonders, the production seamlessly blends innovative staging techniques, mesmerizing special effects, and rich storytelling to evoke the wonder and mystery of L'Engle's timeless masterpiece. Each scene unfolds like a tapestry of dreams, weaving together themes of friendship, sacrifice, and the triumph of the human spirit against seemingly impossible odds.

"This production celebrates the ties that bind us," says JP Thibodeau. "Despite its fantastical premise, it's really about a young person struggling to find her identity and place in the world - something we can all relate to. Meg and her companions learn to trust themselves by facing difficulties and adversaries head-on. By depending on each other, they discover how to be brave, face their fears, and ultimately find belief in something greater than themselves. It's a story that reminds us of the power of love, empathy, and family. Get ready to feel it all, from the deepest lows to the highest highs. We hope it will inspire and uplift audiences, inviting them to embrace the limitless potential within each of us."

"A Wrinkle in Time" is a profound exploration of courage and the infinite possibilities of the universe. With its spellbinding narrative, compelling performances and timeless themes, this extraordinary stage play promises to captivate fans of the original novel and those new to the story.

A Wrinkle in Time runs from February 16th - March 16th, 2024 at the
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW).
One-act play, approximately 90 minutes long. Suitable for ages 8 and up.
Tickets are available at www.storybooktheatre.org or by calling 403-216-0808.

StoryBook Theatre presents A WRINKLE IN TIME. Based on the book by MADELEINE L'ENGLE, adapted by JOHN GLORE. Produced by special arrangement with Crosswicks, Ltd. and Stage Partners. Supplied photos by Tim Nguyen.

CAST: Meg Caden Arsenault; Calvin Conor Thomson; Charles Wallace Hiro Kato-Scherer; Mother & Mrs. Who Chantal Palmer; Mrs. Whatsit Richelle Ho; Father Joey Gruszecki; Ensemble Michelangelo Holt.


 

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Calgary? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



RELATED STORIES - Calgary

1
Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields BEAUTIFUL MAN Photo
Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN

From the collaboration of Downstage, Handsome Alice Theatre and Verb Theatre, comes the biting satire and Alberta Premiere of Beautiful Man, written by Erin Shields. Learn about the show and see how to purchase tickets.

2
Dancers Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity Photo
Dancers' Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity & Creation Of Dance Works In Alberta 

Dancers' Studio West has shared their new Strategic Plan for 2024-2028 at a special event on Friday February 28, 2024  from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Evolved Movement.

3
Video: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary Photo
Video: Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary

Get a behind the scenes look at the scenic design of Theatre Calgary's production of Meteor Shower, now on stage through February 11th, 2024.

4
Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgarys METEOR SHOWER Photo
Video: Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER

Get a first look at Theatre Calgary's production of Meteor Shower, now on stage through February 11th, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This MonthStoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month
Three Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MANThree Theatre Companies to Present Alberta Premiere of Erin Shields' BEAUTIFUL MAN
Dancers' Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity & Creation Of Dance Works In Alberta Dancers' Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity & Creation Of Dance Works In Alberta 
AS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next MonthAS YOU LIKE IT Comes to Theatre Calgary Next Month

Videos

Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary Video
Get A Behind The Scenes Look At The Set Of METOER SHOWER at Theatre Calgary
Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER Video
Get A First Look at Theatre Calgary's METEOR SHOWER
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: APPROPRIATE Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

Calgary SHOWS
A Wrinkle in Time in Calgary A Wrinkle in Time
Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (2/16-3/16)
Kisapmata in Calgary Kisapmata
Lunchbox Theatre (1/30-2/18)
THE BALLAD OF GEORGES BOIVIN in Calgary THE BALLAD OF GEORGES BOIVIN
Lunchbox Theatre (4/16-5/05)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You