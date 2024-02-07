StoryBook Theatre to Present A WRINKLE IN TIME This Month

StoryBook Theatre is presenting its first production of 2024, A Wrinkle in Time, from February 16th to March 16th, 2024, as part of their 47th Season to be Extraordinary.

Prepare to embark on an adventure across dimensions and through the corridors of time as "A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle comes to life on stage. Adapted for the theatre by John Glore, this beloved tale transcends imagination. Through the magic of theatre, audiences of all ages will be swept up in an unforgettable fantastical journey alongside Meg Murry, her brother Charles Wallace, and their friend Calvin O'Keefe as these three young people set out to rescue Meg's father from the clutches of darkness.

Set against a backdrop of swirling galaxies and celestial wonders, the production seamlessly blends innovative staging techniques, mesmerizing special effects, and rich storytelling to evoke the wonder and mystery of L'Engle's timeless masterpiece. Each scene unfolds like a tapestry of dreams, weaving together themes of friendship, sacrifice, and the triumph of the human spirit against seemingly impossible odds.

"This production celebrates the ties that bind us," says JP Thibodeau. "Despite its fantastical premise, it's really about a young person struggling to find her identity and place in the world - something we can all relate to. Meg and her companions learn to trust themselves by facing difficulties and adversaries head-on. By depending on each other, they discover how to be brave, face their fears, and ultimately find belief in something greater than themselves. It's a story that reminds us of the power of love, empathy, and family. Get ready to feel it all, from the deepest lows to the highest highs. We hope it will inspire and uplift audiences, inviting them to embrace the limitless potential within each of us."

"A Wrinkle in Time" is a profound exploration of courage and the infinite possibilities of the universe. With its spellbinding narrative, compelling performances and timeless themes, this extraordinary stage play promises to captivate fans of the original novel and those new to the story.

A Wrinkle in Time runs from February 16th - March 16th, 2024 at the

Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW).

One-act play, approximately 90 minutes long. Suitable for ages 8 and up.

Tickets are available at www.storybooktheatre.org or by calling 403-216-0808.

StoryBook Theatre presents A WRINKLE IN TIME. Based on the book by MADELEINE L'ENGLE, adapted by JOHN GLORE. Produced by special arrangement with Crosswicks, Ltd. and Stage Partners. Supplied photos by Tim Nguyen.

CAST: Meg Caden Arsenault; Calvin Conor Thomson; Charles Wallace Hiro Kato-Scherer; Mother & Mrs. Who Chantal Palmer; Mrs. Whatsit Richelle Ho; Father Joey Gruszecki; Ensemble Michelangelo Holt.

