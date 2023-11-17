StoryBook Theatre Flies Families Into The Holiday Season With Their Imaginative Presentation Of CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - both the car and the musical - is given new life in this "Truly Scrumptious" family-friendly stage treat that's full of heart.

StoryBook Theatre (SBT) invites audiences to share in their holiday presentation of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, onstage from November 24th - December 30th, 2023, as part of their 47th Season to be Extraordinary.

The original 1968 movie of the same name might be familiar to some. It revolves around a race car that can come alive, float, and fly - but only if spoken to politely. The transition from film to stage maintains all the endearing nostalgia while infusing the story with stage spectacle that is sure to delight both seasoned patrons and younger audiences. It takes the original premise and elevates it, in a comedic, fast-paced adventure with a heartfelt message about the importance of teamwork. In short, this classic musical has something for everyone and is not to be missed.

"Ultimately, this show is really about family, imagination, and love. It's one of those rare stories that delivers to the live, in-person theatre experience," says Artistic Produce JP Thibodeau. "Movies don't often live up to audience expectations when adapted to the stage. But this show does. It reminds us of how important it is to believe in something - sometimes with the conviction and wonder of a child. Whether it's a broken-down car or a family trying to stay together despite all odds, it's about working together, and making our beliefs come true. While everyone wants to see a car fly onstage, it's the heart of this story that audiences will remember long after they leave the theatre. This production has the power to make us all believe in magic, especially during the holiday season."

Caracatus Potts (Nicholas Chamberlain) is an eccentric inventor who is trying to make ends meet while raising his two adorable children, Jeremy and Jemima (Oliver Vincze and Cecilia Currie). When the children find an old, broken-down race car, they try to convince their father to save it instead of selling it for parts. To their surprise, the vehicle starts exhibiting magical abilities that confound the family. Potts challenges his kids to raise enough money to save the car, and they get help from the independent-minded and charismatic Truly Scrumptious (Julia Bleichert), who is concerned about the children not attending school. Meanwhile, a villainous Baron (Allen Crowley) from a land called Vulgaria hires two comical and ineffective henchmen to steal the magical car. The Baron has a dark history with the car, which only adds to the danger. The family gets caught up in a bumbled kidnapping plot, which leads them to a strange land that has banned the existence of children. Throughout this absurd yet heartwarming and fast-paced musical, there is a love story tucked in between a single dad, a candy maker's daughter, and two children who skip a lot of school to go on an adventure.

It's worth noting that the origins of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang can be traced back to a children's book written by Ian Fleming, who is best known for creating the iconic 007 James Bond character. Although he was renowned for his spy thrillers aimed at a more mature audience, Fleming's exaggerated characters were not limited to that genre. This time, he catered to a wider audience by creating a family-friendly story, now presented as a musical adventure that will captivate people of all ages and is sure to fill them with the magic of the holiday season.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang runs from November 24 - December 30th, 2023

at the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW). Suitable for ages 6 and up.

Tickets are available at Click Here or by calling 403-216-0808.

Audience Considerations: Recommended for ages 6+

Click Here

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Presented by StoryBook Theatre. Based on the film by ALBERT R. BROCCOLI; Music and lyrics by The Sherman Brothers; Music by special arrangement by SONY/ATV PUBLISHING; Adapted for the stage by Jeremy Sams; Script adapted by Ray Roderick