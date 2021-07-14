StoryBook Theatre Announces New Outdoor Concert Series

StoryBook Theatre will launch their 45th Season with a new outdoor concert series, Singers @ Sunset, a 6-part weekly presentation that features some of Calgary's brightest rising and shining stars, from August 1 to September 5, 2021.

"When planning the season I had no idea what the future had in store, but I felt an outside concert series might be the perfect gateway back to have a real live audience," said JP Thibodeau, Artistic Producer.

Each week will be themed from evenings with the music of Powerhouse Theatre legends like Stephen Schwartz and Andrew Lloyd Webber, and new Calgary singer-songwriters. Singers @ Sunset will be hosted outdoors in the Parthenon behind the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre.

August 1 - An evening with the music of Stephen Schwartz

This week will feature the music from Broadway shows like Pippin, Children of Eden, Godspell, Pocahontas, Prince of Egypt and of course Wicked.

August 8 - An evening with the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber

This week will feature the music from Broadway shows like The Phantom of the Opera, The Wizard of Oz, Evita, Jesus Christ Superstar, Joseph and many more.

August 15 - An evening with the music of Stephen Sondheim

This week will feature the music from Broadway shows like Sweeney Todd, Company, West Side Story, Into the Woods, Assassins, Sunday in the Park with George and many more.

August 22 - An evening with the music of HIT MUSICALS

This week will feature the music from Broadway shows like Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia, Les Misérables, Hamilton, Beauty and the Beast, BeetleJuice, Aladdin, Come from Away, Jagged Little Pill and many more.

August 29 - An evening with the music of CLASSIC MUSICALS

This week will feature the music from Broadway shows like My Fair Lady, Oklahoma, Carousel, Chicago, Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof, Singing in the Rain and many more.

September 5 - An evening with the music of CALGARY & CANADIAN CREATED MUSICALS

This week will feature music written and created by Calgary musical theatre artists. Some of this music may be making its world premiere.

Should weather prevent a presentation, all ticket holders will be contacted and alternate arrangements will be made.

Learn more at https://www.storybooktheatre.org.