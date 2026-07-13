Review: BEEHIVE: THE 60’S MUSICAL at Stage West Theatre Calgary

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I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if you’re heading to Stage West, make sure you show up hungry! The buffet is absolutely expansive with options ranging from traditional salad bar, sushi / sashimi, a seafood smorgasbord, a carving station, pasta, barbecued meats, and much more! The dinner starts almost two hours before the performance kicks off, giving patrons plenty of time to load up on their favourite foods, catch up with friends, and digest a bit before diving into dessert. Once we were completely stuffed, we sat back and enjoyed the show.

Beehive: The 60's Musical Ensemble. Photo by Benjamin Laird, courtesy of Stage West.

It’s important to note that although the show is marketed as a “60’s Musical”, I would argue it was more of a musical revue. Unlike modern musicals that show did not have a well-defined narrative and character development, but rather used a fast-paced, live performance to run through the decade of the 1960’s through popular songs from each year. There was some interspersed dialogue commenting on life for young women coming of age in a time of political upheaval, flower power, and female empowerment. These seemed more like opportunities for the performances to have a small rest before their next number. The performances were incredible to watch, with an all-female cast of powerhouse singers, with the vocal prowess of some of the top musicians of our time and the stamina to perform ensemble dance routines. I was in awe of their abilities as performers and certainly left with a great appreciation for the work and dedication that went into making this show a success.

Sarah Horsman performing in Beehive: The 60's Musical. Photo by Benjamin Laird, courtesy of Stage West.

I was excited for the show, partly due to my love of sixties music, and an appreciation for sixties fashion. This show definitely delivered on both fronts, with thirty four popular songs accompanied by dance numbers for each and a myriad of costume changes to match the changing fashions of the time. It was heavily focussed on the perspective of women of that time, which I appreciated, but was curious about what male audience members thought of this focus. There were some amazing female artists at that time, but I felt we missed out on many iconic songs and perspectives as a result of this focus. Certainly the show delivered beautifully and I am glad I had the chance to witness this spectacle, it was such a great tribute to the 1960’s.

Don’t miss your chance to catch the show which runs at Stage West Theatre from June 26 - August 30, 2026. There are special promotions throughout the week with tickets from $94, so get the gang together and enjoy the show!