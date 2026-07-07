HOW TO SAVE THE WORLD FROM A BUS TO THUNDER BAY to Play Calgary Fringe

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Acorn Cap Productions is returning to the 2026 Calgary Fringe Festival with a new interplanetary play from UCalgary Interdisciplinary Creation and Research master's student Kat Arifin. How to Save the World From a Bus to Thunder Bay promises to leave audiences thinking about storytelling and community through this farcical sci-fi comedy. This play asks what you would do in an alien invasion, and puts all of the ridiculous results on stage!

Inspired by science-fiction tropes, slow-moving bureaucracy, and Roland Emmerich's 1990 film Independence Day, How to Save the World from a Bus to Thunder Bay offers a hilarious, off-beat, and moving exploration of why we tell stories, when to take action, and how to keep trying.

This production is the Winner of the 2026 University of Calgary Fringe Competition, and is made up of a team of experienced and emerging artists from the School of Creative and Performing Arts. A prior production of this show was performed at The National Theatre School's Regional DramaFest in Toronto, ON in March of 2020.

Scheduled to take place at Woods Homes @ Inglewood, Acorn Cap Productions will perform How to Save the World From a Bus to Thunder Bay from July 31st to August 8th. Don't miss this opportunity to find humour and humanity bursting forth from a larger-than-life cast of characters.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit calgaryfringe.ca or visit the official Acorn Cap Productions instagram page at @acorncapproductions

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