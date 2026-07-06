FIRST MÉTIS MAN OF ODESA Will Come to Theatre Calgary in September

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Theatre Calgary will present the Punctuate! Theatre Production of First Métis Man of Odesa by Matthew MacKenzie and Mariya Khomutova. Directed by Lianna Makuch, the production will feature Matthew MacKenzie and Mariya Khomutova.

Performances will run September 8 to 27, 2026 at the Martha Cohen Theatre in Werklund Centre (formerly Arts Commons).

Based on true events, this moving love story unfolds against the twin backdrops of the recent pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Award-winning playwright Matthew MacKenzie and acclaimed Ukrainian actor Mariya Khomutova not only created the piece — they also perform it themselves, bringing their own story of pandemic courtship to life on stage and offering an intimate lens on love, separation, and war.

Tender, thoughtful, and quietly uplifting, this award-winning Canadian work bridges time, distance, and borders. We are honoured to open the season with this beautiful story in the Martha Cohen Theatre.

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