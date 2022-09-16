One Yellow Rabbit Presents Diane Flacks in GUILT

After a successful High Performance Rodeo: Spring Edition, One Yellow Rabbit (OYR) is thrilled to present the world premiere of the all-new play Guilt, created and performed by Diane Flacks and directed by Alisa Palmer.

CBC radio host and award-winning actor, writer and performer Diane Flacks comes to the Big Secret Theatre with this all-new darkly comedic solo performance, Guilt which will be performed for four nights only from October 5th to October 8th at 7:30pm in the Big Secret Theatre inside Arts Commons. This is Flacks' fifth one-person play.

This is a general seating event with student and Arts Worker pricing also available. Advanced tickets can be purchased at www.oyr.org, 403-294-9494, or at the Arts Commons Box Office.

Get ready Calgary for this exploration of regret, disaster, and accountability from the perspective of a self-sacrificing Jewish mother who initiates a marriage explosion. It begins in a drunken comedic style and proceeds to do a deep dive into the unshakable monster that is Guilt. Diane has been hailed for her ability to mix humour and pathos in an intoxicating brew and serve it like the spicy mama she is. "I'm taking a risk with this play", says Flacks. "It's more autobiographical than anything I've done to date, and it marks my return to this intimate solo show format after almost a decade. Now I'm back with a show about divorce, guilt, and love - and it's dark, real, and funny."

This award-winning actor from Toronto, Ontario has played the titular role of Nathan in Nathan the Wise in Stratford Festival's 2019/2020 Season. Flacks writes and produces TV, including the role of key creative on Workin' Moms, Baroness von Sketch Show, Young Drunk Punk, Working the Engels, Listen Missy, and Kids in the Hall - for which she was nominated for an Emmy award. She was the supervising producer of Qanuril, an Inuit language series for APTN for its last three seasons. Pre-Covid, she served as co-creative and "story-breaker" on two projects in development with Shaftesbury, Unnerved and Funeral for a Lesbian Bar. She's developed multiple series with eOne, Sienna Films, First Generation Films and Accent Entertainment, and others. She has been a long-time national parenting columnist for CBC radio, and was a feature columnist for the Toronto Star, Globe and Mail and Today's Parent among others. She played the lead in the independent queer film Portrait of A Serial Monogamist, and in the play Body Politic, for which she was nominated for a Dora award, and recently appeared in the reboot of Kids In The Hall on Amazon.

Guilt was originally scheduled to premiere in Calgary earlier this year at One Yellow Rabbit's 36th Annual High Performance Rodeo. The festival was canceled due to the pandemic and later remounted with a limited Spring Edition which saw sold out performances as audiences returned to theatre and live performances.

Guilt marks Diane Flacks' third performance with One Yellow Rabbit; first seen at the 2000 High Performance Rodeo in Random Acts and returning to the HPRodeo as one of the featured artists in the 35th anniversary digital edition of the High Performance Rodeo, 35 For 35 which saw 35 artists take over social media for 35 days with all-new original works created for this byte-sized festival. "Diane has raised our spirits with her beautiful contributions.", says One Yellow Rabbit Producer, Oliver Armstrong. "Diane's work is comedic and thought provoking. She connects with all of us through her art, and her power to bring something so unique to the stage that you won't find anywhere else. We're exhilarated to present Diane's work at long last and can't wait to bring you this live performance."

"I adore One Yellow Rabbit and I can't believe my luck to mark my return to live theatre with this presentation", says Flacks. "Calgary is one of the most fun, unpredictable, and exciting theatre towns on the planet, and the audiences here are sublime. This presentation marks the first time this show will be presented in front of a live audience, and I couldn't imagine a better place to do so."

Guilt is created and performed by Diane Flacks and directed by Alisa Palmer with sound design by Deanna H. Choi and lighting design by Leigh Ann Vardy.

Since 1982, One Yellow Rabbit (OYR) has been pushing artistic boundaries in the creation of original, innovative theatre noted for intricate physicality and originality, while becoming one of Canada's best-known theatre companies. Producers and presenters of vital works in Calgary and internationally, OYR produces the High Performance Rodeo, Calgary's International Festival of the Arts; showcasing theatre, dance, comedy, music and multimedia. The High Performance Rodeo is one of the largest festivals of its kind in Western Canada and remains fertile grounds for the progressive and wild. Through mentorship and educational opportunities, OYR supports the next generation of emerging artists.

For more information visit www.oyr.org and www.hprodeo.ca.