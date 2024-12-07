ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns To StoryBook Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



StoryBook Theatre's acclaimed One Christmas Carol will be remounted from December 8 to 23, 2024, as part of their 48th Season to Belong. Recommended for ages 10+.

Award-winning stage and screen performer Natascha Girgis will return as the show's Narrator. Flawlessly embodying over 35 beautifully distinct characters, the artist entirely and believably transforms using only vocal and physical changes. Gloriously moving about a near-bare stage, rearranging three chairs to create environments while interacting with JP Thibodeau's mystical lighting design, Girgis makes audiences believe in scenes, situations, and interactions through the power of her performance. Once again, Girgis will showcase her remarkable ability to transport audiences back in time without additional cast or costumes, props or set changes. Delivering an otherworldly performance, as only a master storyteller can, One Christmas Carol is an experience that must be witnessed to comprehend fully.

Despite its singular casting, the multi-character story bravely demonstrates the importance of connection. Bare of the opulence of typical productions of the holiday classic, the tale refocuses on what's essential: the core human wants to belong and to recognize that we each have the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than ourselves. That powerful sentiment is precisely what One Christmas Carol will provide audiences in this intimate take on one person's transformation from a lonely miser to an engaged philanthropist.

Natascha Girgis has been seen on television in Alberta-filmed series Wynonna Earp and Heartland and in acclaimed national stage credits, which selectively include the multi-award-winning The Dark Lady (Lunchbox Theatre), In Wonderland (ATP), A Thousand Splendid Suns (Grand Theatre/Theatre Calgary), and The Drowning Girls (Tarragon Theatre/Vertigo Theatre). Under Girgis' unparalleled narration, the show becomes elevated in its daring premise, infused with humour and vulnerability, while still mingled with all the necessary gravitas. ​

"I'm honoured and grateful to welcome Natascha Girgis back to our stage and to once again have this opportunity to collaborate with this generous actor. Every interaction is a true masterclass in acting, grace, and collaboration - benefiting both the artist and myself as the director," says One Christmas Carol's Director and SBT's Artistic Producer, JP Thibodeau. "Fueled by our shared experience from last season, we each came to the table with a desire to present and evolve this unique show for our 48th Season. The words 'theatre magic' get thrown around a lot. This production transcends anyone's preconceived notions and expectations. It will make you believe that Natascha is a wizard and that her magic lies in the power of storytelling in a shared space that only theatre can provide. Whether you saw the show last season or will be experiencing it for the first time, I am certain that everyone will be in awe of this artist and her astonishing abilities."

Over the holiday season, audiences are invited to return to this spectacular story, simply presented, which is sure to sprinkle even the most skeptical Scrooge with a measure of the Christmas spirit. It promises to remind us all, once again, that taking care of the whole is better than focusing on the self.

One Christmas Carol limited run performs on select nights from December 8th to 23rd, 2023.

StoryBook Theatre presents one Christmas Carol at the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre, 375 Bermuda Drive NW. Audience Considerations: Recommended for ages 10+

A play by DOUGLAS H. BAKER; based on the book by Charles Dickens. Presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection.

The stage and Production Team includes Director & SBT Artistic Producer: JP Thibodeau; Assistant Director: Roberta Mauer Phillips; Stage Manager: Emmett Noonan; Wardrobe Designer: Darcie Howe; Lighting Designer: JP Thibodeau; Sound Designer and; Programming: Ross Wilson; Sound Operator: Joey Gruszecki; Spotlight Operator: Keith Thomson; Operations Administrator: Cale Thompson; Front of House & Volunteer Coordinator: Nicholas Bishop; and Show Photography: Tim Nguyen.

About StoryBook Theatre Society:

In our 48 seasons of serving Calgary, StoryBook Theatre has fostered over one million people's love and passion for theatre arts. We are Canada's largest volunteer-driven Theatre for Young Audiences and Families, performing from our home in the Beddington Theatre Arts Centre. We bring stories to life that encourage children and their families to dream about who they are and may become, explore ideas from different perspectives, think using inductive reasoning, and make stronger connections to others. Each season, we bring together some of the industry's brightest emerging talents on and off the stage to create accessible theatre for the whole family.

