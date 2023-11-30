ONE CHRISTMAS CAROL Comes to Storybook Theatre in December

One Christmas Carol comes to the Storybook Theatre this holiday season. The play is by Douglas H. Baker, based on the book by Charles Dickens. The play is performed By Natascha Girgis.

Performances run December 1st to 29th, 2023.

ABOUT THE SHOW

With one actor and over 35 distinct characters, this one-person tour de force is an intimate and spirited evening of theatre that everyone in the family will love! Dickens’ famous story about selfishness and selflessness is stripped down to its bare essence, forgoing the usual opulence of the holidays and focusing on what is of utmost importance during the season. Dickens’ colorful characters are all present— Ebenezer Scrooge, Bob Cratchitt, Tiny Tim, Fezziwig, Belle, the Ghosts of Christmases Past, Present, and Future— springing to new life with a treasure trove of moral lessons for one and all. God bless us, every one!