Forte Musical Theatre To Present AUSTENTATIOUS At Beddington Theatre Arts Centre 

AUSTENTATIOUS runs April 8 - 19, 2025 at Beddington Theatre Arts Centre (375 Bermuda Drive NW, Calgary, AB).

When the Cochrane Ranche Amateur Players announce a new adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, stage manager Sam has her hands full with a colourful array of community theatre misfits: a clueless director, an egotistical writer/ choreographer/leading lady, a scorned diva, an overlooked veteran, and the town's local druggie. But when Sam begins to fall for the leading man, things really start to get complicated.

This hilarious musical follows the group's journey as they unwittingly butcher Jane Austen's beloved classic. With a jazzy score and anachronisms galore, Austentatious is terrible theatre at its absolute comedic best.

More Information and Tickets at www.fortemusical.ca. Rated 13+ for strong language.

