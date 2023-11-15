Forte Musical Theatre Guild Presents A DECADE OF NAUGHTY… BUT NICE: XMAS, December 6- 23

Forte Musical Theatre Guild's Naughty… but Nice: Xmas! is bringing its risque holiday fun back for the tenth and final year, which will premiere at cSPACE and runs from December 6 - 23, 2023.

“Our tenth anniversary will bring back some of the most beloved songs from over the years but will still include a few new surprises to keep things fresh,” said Forte Musical Theatre's Artistic Director, Joe Slabe. “We are both sad but excited to announce that this will be the final year for the show, as we set our sights on writing a new holiday musical for 2024.”

The cast this year includes Scott Olynek, who has now been in the show for eight years, Katelyn Morishita, returning for her second year in a row, and after a two-year hiatus, Katherine Fadum, who returns for her fourth appearance. The newest addition to the cast for this ten year anniversary is Eric Wigston, a local actor and musician, who is no stranger to the Forte Musical Theatre family as he's previously worked on “Touch Me”, “Lest We Forget” and “Jeremy de Bergerac.”

"Naughty... but Nice!" is a festive Calgary tradition that knows that "Santa's Your Daddy" and that there's nothing better than "Baileys for Breakfast"! Winner of the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical, the Calgary Critics' Award for Best Direction and two AMPIA Rosie Awards for Best Musical or Variety Program, "Naughty... but Nice" is everyone's favourite sweet but risqué holiday celebration!

“We learned a lot about how to use the cSPACE Studio Theatre last year, it has a wide range of seating options including premium cabaret tables that seat four and budget seating to the left and right of the stage. Performances during previews and Tuesday nights are also discounted so there's a price point for every holiday budget.”

Naughty...but Nice: Xmas! will open for previews on December 6th and 7th, with an official opening on Friday, December, 8th. Shows are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 PM with matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 PM at the cSPACE Studio Theatre, 1721 29th Avenue SW. The final performance is on Saturday, December 23rd at 2:00 PM.

"The naughtiest, sassiest, most daring, most energetic and most entertaining… adult holiday musical." Louis B. Hobson, The Calgary Sun

Recommended for Audiences 15+.

Forte Musical Theatre Guild thanks our sponsors and partners for their support.

Starring Katherine Fadum, Katelyn Morishita, Scott Olynek and Eric Wigston

Director – JP Thibodeau

Musical Director – Joe Slabe

Choreographer – Danielle Desmarais

Costume Designer – Darcie Howe

Sound Design – Tara Kiely

Graphic Design – Jennifer Merio

Stage Manager – Kennedy Greene

Assistant Stage Manager – Jennifer Yeung

Publicity – Aldona B Creative