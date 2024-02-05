Dancers' Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity & Creation Of Dance Works In Alberta 

The organization's core purpose is  supporting independent artists in Alberta by offering programming that cultivates  independent artists.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

Dancers' Studio West (DSW) has been one of the most influential artistic  instigators in the Alberta dance scene since 1980 and they are thrilled to share their  new Strategic Plan for 2024-2028 at a special event on Friday February 28, 2024  from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Evolved Movement. The organization's core purpose is  supporting independent artists in Alberta by offering programming that cultivates  independent artists' work from ideation to production. 

“DSW is doubling down on a 2018 decision to become a support organization and is  becoming increasingly artist-focused. We're relaxing our grip on supporting the  ‘discipline of dance' in favour of supporting the dancers themselves, the human beings  walking a variety of artistic and life paths. Our efforts are guided by our aesthetic  values, namely innovation, artistic rigour and social impact,” said DSW Artistic Director  Rufi Oswaldo.  

“These values have clearly informed DSW's work since our founding more than 40  years ago and we hope that the fresh re-articulation of these values will welcome a  greater diversity of artists to benefit from our programs, and help artists make dance  works that are relevant and impactful.” 

The organization rebranded and shifted their focus to become a support organization  back in 2018, and have since navigated a global pandemic, steered the community  through a shifting artistic and social landscape, hired a new Artistic Director and  experienced important changes to their board of directors. In order to respond to  these changes and ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization, DSW has  built a four-year strategic plan. This plan will ensure the organization's ability to  continue providing meaningful programming reflective of the needs of independent  artists in our province. 

Their main mission is to offer programming that cultivates independent artists' work  from ideation to production so that artists can flourish in their chosen artistic  movement practice, while serving artists of any movement discipline whose work  resonates with one or more of DSW's artistic values of innovation, artistic rigour and  social impact.  

 

DSW invites Calgary's arts community to join them for a special Strategic Plan  unveiling event on Friday February 28, 2024 from 7 p.m. - 10 a.m. at Evolved  Movement, where more details of the plan and the future of DSW will be shared, and  how that will impact Alberta's dance community. The event will be hosted and  facilitated by DSW's Artistic Director Rufi Oswaldo, with an opportunity for questions. 

The Strategic Plan presentation will be followed by a dance party with snacks and a  cash bar.  

For more information, please visit https://dancersstudiowest.ca 

 

