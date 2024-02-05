Dancers' Studio West Unveils New Strategic Plan To Further Support Local Artists, Diversity & Creation Of Dance Works In Alberta 

Dancers' Studio West (DSW) has been one of the most influential artistic instigators in the Alberta dance scene since 1980 and they are thrilled to share their new Strategic Plan for 2024-2028 at a special event on Friday February 28, 2024 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Evolved Movement. The organization's core purpose is supporting independent artists in Alberta by offering programming that cultivates independent artists' work from ideation to production.

“DSW is doubling down on a 2018 decision to become a support organization and is becoming increasingly artist-focused. We're relaxing our grip on supporting the ‘discipline of dance' in favour of supporting the dancers themselves, the human beings walking a variety of artistic and life paths. Our efforts are guided by our aesthetic values, namely innovation, artistic rigour and social impact,” said DSW Artistic Director Rufi Oswaldo.

“These values have clearly informed DSW's work since our founding more than 40 years ago and we hope that the fresh re-articulation of these values will welcome a greater diversity of artists to benefit from our programs, and help artists make dance works that are relevant and impactful.”

The organization rebranded and shifted their focus to become a support organization back in 2018, and have since navigated a global pandemic, steered the community through a shifting artistic and social landscape, hired a new Artistic Director and experienced important changes to their board of directors. In order to respond to these changes and ensure the long-term sustainability of the organization, DSW has built a four-year strategic plan. This plan will ensure the organization's ability to continue providing meaningful programming reflective of the needs of independent artists in our province.

Their main mission is to offer programming that cultivates independent artists' work from ideation to production so that artists can flourish in their chosen artistic movement practice, while serving artists of any movement discipline whose work resonates with one or more of DSW's artistic values of innovation, artistic rigour and social impact.

DSW invites Calgary's arts community to join them for a special Strategic Plan unveiling event on Friday February 28, 2024 from 7 p.m. - 10 a.m. at Evolved Movement, where more details of the plan and the future of DSW will be shared, and how that will impact Alberta's dance community. The event will be hosted and facilitated by DSW's Artistic Director Rufi Oswaldo, with an opportunity for questions.

The Strategic Plan presentation will be followed by a dance party with snacks and a cash bar.

For more information, please visit https://dancersstudiowest.ca

