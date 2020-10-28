Canadian Online Jazz Festival Full Schedule Announced

The festival runs from November 8 to 15, 2020.

From November 8 to 15, 2020, be a part of history as Jazz Festivals across the country join forces to present top jazz talent performing online. From coast to coast, over a dozen Festivals have collaborated to bring all Canadians together in an effort to unite us in our love of jazz music.

Canadian Online Jazz Festival is a virtual event highlighting the strength of musicians from each Jazz Festival market in Canada, featuring artists in a digital format for local, national, and international audiences and buyers. With two festival presentations each evening, Canadian Online Jazz Festival will exhibit the full breadth and depth of Canada's unique jazz tapestry.

"During times when we aren't able to gather to enjoy live music, it's good to know there are still options to present jazz music to Canadians," says Calgary JazzYYC Artistic Director and organizer of CoJazz Kodi Hutchinson. "We're very excited to offer opportunities for music lovers to experience what Canadian jazz festivals have to offer." cojazz.ca

Jazz Reach

Sunday November 81:00 p.m. Calgary12:00 p.m. PT2:00 p.m. CT3:00 p.m. ET4:00 p.m. AT

JazzYYC is merging jazz music with a variety of styles featuring some of Calgary's best artists across genres. Four Calgary groups have each been paired with a jazz musician to work on new material, compositions, and jazz standards in an effort to create an environment for musicians to collaborate and explore new musical avenues, each with a twist of jazz.

Starting off we've got the R&B and Russian Connection: Yolanda Sargeant and Evgeniy Bykovets of Sargeant X Comrade have been partnered with Calgary's Russian-Canadian Jazz composer/arranger and pianist Egor Ukoloff for a deeper look at the impact of jazz and improvisation on soul and contemporary R&B music. Mariya Stokes, whose sound blurs the lines between country and pop, is mixed with Kate Melvina, a soul singer with a vast array of influences including jazz, r&b, alternative, latin, electronic, gospel, and hip pop. Local rock icon Danny Vacon of the Dudes pairs up with jazz arranger, composer, and trumpet player André Wickenheiser. And last but definitely not least, Indigenous Music and Jazz Undertones featuring a group of singers and drummers known as White Rock, led by Desi Rider joined by jazz musicians Jason Valleau and Steve Fletcher.

Festival International de Jazz de Montréal



montrealjazzfest.com

Best Moments of their Digital Festival

Pre-Recorded

Monday November 97:00 p.m. Montreal4:00 p.m. PT5:00 p.m. MT6:00 p.m. CT8:00 p.m. ATExperience the best moments of the digital edition of Festival International de Jazz de Montréal and discover the best jazz talents in Québec.

Ranked as the world's largest jazz festival in the Guinness World Records, the Festival International de Jazz de Montréal has been synonymous with a passion for music for now 40 years. Every year, for 10 days, Montreal becomes the world metropolis for jazz lovers in all its forms and from all eras. All on a unique site designed to meet festival goers' every need, right downtown in an area off-limits to car traffic! Montreal is without a doubt the true heartbeat of Planet Jazz!

Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival



fortlangleyjazzfest.com

Mimosa / Sister Jazz OrchestraPre-Recorded

Monday November 97:00 p.m. Fort Langley8:00 p.m. MT9:00 p.m. CT10:00 p.m. ET11:00 p.m. ATMimosa (30 minutes)The Vancouver quintet draws on jazz, Brazilian sambas, French 60ies pop and cabaret music to concoct its own unique sound: gorgeous melodies, quirky lyrics, incredible groove and sky-high improvisations. With three critically acclaimed Cds and festival appearances across Canada (including the Vancouver and Montreal Jazz Festivals), the band is made up of Rebecca Shoichet, (vocals), Anna Lumiere (piano and accordion), Karen Graves (sax, flute and vocals), Adam Thomas (bass) and Bernie Arai (drums).

Sister Jazz Orchestra (30 minutes)Director - Christian MorrisionJulia Nolan - Alto Sax, Jen Davidson - Alto Sax, Amanda Paterson - Tenor Sax, Karen Graves - Tenor Sax, Mia Gazley - Bari Sax, Heather Anderson - Trumpet, Bonnie Northgraves - Trumpet & Vocals, Melissa Hammer - Trumpet, Laura Iwan - Trumpet,Jocelyn Waugh - Trumpet, Hayley Bennett - Trombone, Robin MacLulich - Trombone, Janine King - Trombone,Marina Antoniou - Bass Trombone, Madeleine Elkins - Guitar, Jodi Proznick - Bass, Jamie Lee - Drums

SJO brings together the top female jazz musicians in Vancouver in a powerhouse 18-woman ensemble. It's a straight-ahead jazz celebration that will entertain, move and educate big band jazz audiences, with a primary focus on the rich repertoire of women writers.

TD Halifax Jazz Festival



halifaxjazzfestival.ca

Jerry Granelli

Tuesday November 108:00 p.m. Halifax4:00 p.m. PT5:00 p.m. MT6:00 p.m. CT7:00 p.m. ETTD Halifax Jazz Festival will present the Jerry Granelli Quartet, recorded at Sonic Temple Studio in downtown Halifax. The concert, which features a new quartet, where master drummer Jerry Granelli pays tribute to collaborators and mentors of his past, including compositions from Max Roach , Ornette Coleman and Mose Allison.

Jerry Granelli- Drums,Jackson Fairfax-Perry- Tenor Saxophone Andrew Jackson - Trombone, Ross Burns Guitar

TD Victoria International JazzFest



jazzvictoria.ca

7 BandsPre-Recorded

Tuesday November 107:00 p.m. Victoria8:00 p.m. MT9:00 p.m. CT10:00 p.m. ET11:00 p.m. AT

The Victoria Jazz Society will film 75 minutes of seven different bands, without an audience present. One segment of original music from each band will be edited together into an hour long montage featuring Vancouver Island musicians.

Michael Kaeshammer, Maureen Washington, and many more incredible Victoria/Vancouver Island musicians will kick off the Victoria Jazz Society's reimagined year round concert series as a part of the "CoJazz" Canadian Online Jazz Festival! Featuring a segment of original music from seven different island-based bands, this will be the first instalment of the VJS's new TD Victoria International JazzFest "Resilience Series," which will be limited to online audiences and free to watch. Donations to the Victoria Jazz Society are appreciated for these pre-recorded productions - this montage of Victoria talent begins at 7pm local time on Tuesday, November 10.

Jazz Sudbury Festival



jazzsudbury.com

Reg Schwager, Christian Overton and Kevin Turcottewith the Borealis Jazz QuartetPre-Recorded

Wednesday November 117:00 p.m. Sudbury4:00 p.m. PT5:00 p.m. MT6:00 p.m. CT8:00 p.m. ATThe Borealis Quartet with saxophonist Allan Walsh, pianist Tony Simpkin, bassist Brian Quebec and drummer Jack Broumpton are pleased to collaborate with Sudbury's own Reg Schwager on guitar, trumpeter Kevin Turcotte and trombonist Christian Overton in an exciting virtual concert recorded in Sudbury and Toronto. The quartet has been the foundation for many jazz events featuring well known artists such as Oliver Jones , Ranee Lee, Mike Malone , Brian O'Kane, Shirantha Beddage, Sundar Viswanathan and many more.

TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival



coastaljazz.ca

Laila Biali TrioLive from Frankie's Jazz Club: A Streamed Concert

Wednesday November 117:00 p.m. Vancouver8:00 p.m. MT9:00 p.m. CT10:00 p.m. ET11:00 p.m. AT"A voice that makes the listener shudder it's so rounded and pure"-Montreal Gazette

Keyboardist/vocalist Laila Biali moves effortlessly between incandescent contemporary jazz and absorbing modern pop. An acclaimed composer, deeply personal lyricist, and acute interpreter, the Toronto-based Vancouverite has taken home a JUNO for Vocal Jazz Album of the Year. In Laila's eclectic and energetic live show, melodies take thrilling left turns and bold choruses give way to thoughtful instrumental interludes. One minute Biali is soaring over a hard-charging, bluesy storm, the next she's pouring out her soul on an impassioned ballad. It's jazz, it's pop, it can't be put into a box...but it's definitely beautiful.

With Jodi Proznick, bass and Ben Wittman, drums.

TD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival



jazzwinnipeg.com

Kelly BadoPre-Recorded Live

Thursday November 127:00 p.m. Winnipeg5:00 p.m. PT6:00 p.m. MT8:00 p.m. ET9:00 p.m. ATTD Winnipeg International Jazz Festival is excited to present a unique live recording from the Canadian Museum for Human Rights of Francophone artist & multiple Western Canadian Music Award Winner Kelly Bado.

With influences from her African heritage, la chanson française, and American gospel, Kelly Bado's music is an intoxicating blend of soul, world and pop. She is committed to bringing a positive message through her music to as large and as diverse an audience as possible.

Jazz Winnipeg is proud to have her represent us on the National stage for the Canadian Online Jazz Festival.

Yardbird Suite Festival of Canadian Jazz



yardbirdsuite.com Mallory Chipman & the Mystics

Live from Yardbird Suite

Thursday November 128:00 p.m. Edmonton7:00 p.m. PT9:00 p.m. CT10:00 p.m. ET11:00 p.m. ATThe Yardbird Suite Festival of Canadian Jazz is proud to present Mallory Chipman & the Mystics. Described as a "genre-obliterating sonic experience", these Edmonton-based art-rockers meld their love for prog, jazz, rock, and experimental styles as they explore personal and political themes, embedded in layers of lush production and raw emotion. As heard on their critically-acclaimed debut album, AQUARIAN, the Mystics have carefully crafted a rare combination of agile and gritty vocals with an electric rhythm section spirit reminiscent of Frank Zappa Esperanza Spalding , and Yes.

TD Niagara Jazz Festival



niagarajazzfestival.com

Best of our 2020 Season Livestreams

Friday November 137:00 p.m. Niagara4:00 p.m. PT5:00 p.m. MT6:00 p.m. CT8:00 p.m. ATThe TD Niagara Jazz Festival is dedicated to celebrating the art form of jazz and World music in beautiful wine country: The Niagara Region, Ontario. The festival presents local, Canadian and International Artists throughout the year at a series of events combining food, wine, culture and natural wonders.

For the 2020 festival (due to COVID 19), the festival presented their artists in over 50 live-streamed events from across Canada and beyond.

The TD Niagara Jazz Festival's presentation for the Canadian Online Jazz Festival will feature a varied selection of these performances.

Keeping music alive in Niagara and beyond... It's VIRTUALLY possible.

JazzFest Regina



jazzregina.ca

Saskatchewan SuitePre-Recorded

Friday November 137:00 p.m. Regina6:00 p.m. PT7:00 p.m. MT9:00 p.m. ET10:00 p.m. ATThe Regina Jazz Society and JazzFest Regina 2020 presents the Saskatchewan Suite, with the Saskatchewan All Stars 20 Piece Big Band performing the brand new, never attempted before commissioned musical work telling the 150 year history of Saskatchewan through music in the jazz genre, written by Composer/Director, Fred Stride in 8 movements. This is a 1 hour edited pre-recorded dvd to be released in the new year. Copies of the cd & dvd will be available for pre-order before Christmas at www.jazzrregina.ca

TD Toronto Jazz Festival



torontojazz.com

Clips from The TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series

Saturday November 147:00 p.m. Toronto4:00 p.m. PT5:00 p.m. MT6:00 p.m. CT8:00 p.m. ATDuring the summer of 2020, Toronto Downtown Jazz and JAZZ.FM91 teamed up for the TD Toronto Jazz Festival Summer Concert Series - a nine-week series of concerts, presented by TD, featuring some of Toronto's top established and emerging artists. For this special Canadian Online Jazz Festival presentation, we revisit those performances, with clips from the Facebook Live stream supplemented by other artist-submitted video. Performances by:

Ted Quinlan QuartetJenie Thai QuartetJoanna Majoko QuartetOKANJoy Lapps ProjectKirk MacDonald Generations Quartet featuring Virginia MacDonaldDonnybrook

Medicine Hat JazzFest



medicinehatjazzfest.com

The Zubot Bros. w/ special guest Tony Wilson

Go West - Stephen Bishop/Pierre-Yves Le Jeune

Live MC, Pre-Recorded Bands

Saturday November 147:00 p.m. Medicine Hat6:00 p.m. PT8:00 p.m. CT9:00 p.m. ET10:00 p.m. AT

Over the years, Medicine Hat has produced some outstanding musicians who have covered the globe with the talents they fostered right here in this small western Canadian city. We are thrilled to present two of those musicians in our CoJazz event.

The Zubot Bros. w/ special guest Tony Wilson

Multiple JUNO award and Western Canadian Music Awards winner, violinist Jesse Zubot will be joined by his brother Joshua Zubot and Hornby Island guitarist Tony Wilson.

Go West - Stephen Bishop/Pierre-Yves Le Jeune

Trumpeter Stephen Bishop resides and works in Paris, France where he freelances, writes and teaches and for our presentation will be joined by bassist Pierre-Yves Lejeune for their project Go West.

TD Ottawa Jazz Festival

ottawajazzfestival.com

Miguel de Aramas QuartetPre-Recorded Live Concert

Sunday November 157:00 p.m. Ottawa4:00 p.m. PT5:00 p.m. MT6:00 p.m. CT8:00 p.m. AT

In this production, presented by the TD Ottawa Jazz Festival, one of the great Cuban pianists and masters of Afro-jazz Miguel de Armas together with Marc Decho (bass), Michel Medrano Brindis (drums) and Diomer Gonzalez (congas) will perform a program that enhances the cultural appreciation for Cuban music. Based in Ottawa and performing together since 2013, the Quartet carries on the rich tradition of Cuban-Canadian musical collaboration.

TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival

edmontonjazz.com

Edmonton Jazz CollectivePre-Recorded Live

Sunday November 15

7:00 p.m. Edmonton

6:00 p.m. PT

8:00 p.m. CT

9:00 p.m. ET

10:00 p.m. AT

The TD Edmonton International Jazz Festival has called upon some of Edmonton's finest jazz instrumentalists/composers to come together for a long-awaited large ensemble jazz performance experience. Watch as members of this EDMONTON JAZZ COLLECTIVE take to the illustrious Winspear Centre stage to showcase original music and perform together in person.

