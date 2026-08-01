CHRISTMAS, ARIZONA To Hold Developmental Reading In Calgary

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Best-selling Canadian author Dan Clapson and award-winning singer ZENON's new original stage musical Christmas, Arizona recently concluded a private industry 29-hour developmental reading showcase in Calgary.

Overseen by dramaturg JP Thibodeau (artistic director StoryBook Theatre and director of We Will Rock You North American Tour 2019-2020), the reading presentation featured a cast including Toronto-based actress and TV personality Mairlyn Smith, Scott Wickware, and noted New York-based singer Bria Lee, Calgary's Jo Marillier, Nic Chamberlain and Kendra Sargeant, among others.

This new musical, inspired by the Mariya Stokes' song of the same name, flips the traditional road-trip story on its head. Clapson's book and Epp's music offer a charming trifecta of heart, sharp humor, and captivating country soul. The developmental reading focused on refining the show's book and multi-character vocal arrangements as the piece moves toward a concert presentation in September in Saskatoon at Broadway Theatre, followed by future workshop staging in early 2027.

Book writer Dan Clapson is a best-selling Canadian author (Prairie) and 2026 CCMA Award-nominated event producer who makes his musical theatre writing debut with this exciting new production alongside composer, the award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter ZENON.

Musical fans and industry professionals who are interested in following along with the progress of Christmas, Arizona are encouraged to follow the new stage musical on Instagram: @christmasarizona.

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