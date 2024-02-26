Axios Men's Ensemble Presents Ukrainian War Requiem World Premiere This April

Axios Men's Ensemble will present the world premiere of Ukrainian War Requiem by two-time Grammy nominee Benedict Sheehan, April 13 at 7 pm, at The Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, 706 6th Street NE.

Following the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the Axios Men's Ensemble commissioned composer and two-time Grammy Award nominee, Benedict Sheehan, to compose a Requiem to honour the countless victims who have lost their lives in this tragic war. The concert will feature Axios Men's Ensemble, Pro Coro Canada, soloists from across North America and Ukraine and will be conducted by Michael Zaugg.

Two-time GRAMMY nominee and American Prize-winner Benedict Sheehan has been called “a choral conductor and composer to watch in the 21st century” (ConcertoNet) and “a remarkable musician”. Sheehan's music has been performed by many of today's leading choral ensembles, including a 2022 collaboration with Austin's GRAMMY Award-winning Conspirare on a setting of the African-American manifesto Credo by W.E.B. DuBois, and the UK premiere of A Christmas Carol by the BBC Singers at the Barbican in London.

Tickets

Tickets for Ukrainian War Requiem are $40 (General admission), $25 (Student) and $10 (12 and under), and available at Axioschoir.com. The concert will also be performed in Edmonton on April 14.