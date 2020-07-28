Arts Commons Brings Outdoor Pop-Up Performances with New Project ARTS XPEDITION

Arts Commons is planning pop-up performances from local performers across Calgary with their new project, Arts Xpedition, according to CBC News.

Most of the performances "will be musical - the first one was a light jazz performance in Central Memorial Park - but there could also be breakdancers, tap dancers, clowns or musical theatre," reports CBC News.

The locations are unknown until an hour before the show starts, to stop crowds from forming beforehand.

Read the full story HERE.

