Alberta Theatre Projects Postpones 2020-21 Season

Executive and Artistic Director Darcy Evans announced today that Alberta Theatre Projects has made the decision to postpone its 2020-21 Season, which had been set to run from September to May in the Martha Cohen Theatre. Programming will move to the 2021-22 Season. The determination was made alongside the theatre's Board of Directors due to sustained uncertainty about the feasibility of large public gatherings as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The health and safety of audiences, artists, technicians, and volunteers remains the organization's highest priority.

"This is heartbreaking," Evans said. "As theatre makers, we are accustomed to making magic happen in the face of enormous odds. Theatre is the art of the possible. At this time, we have determined that continuing with our upcoming season as planned is, quite simply, impossible. We must place the physical well-being of everyone who steps foot in our theatre before any other concern."

In June, Alberta Theatre Projects invited audiences and other stakeholders to share their thoughts about returning to the theatre via an online survey. That feedback, along with ongoing consultations with public health officials and conversations with the staff of Arts Commons helped chart this course of action.

"We have decided to take the 2020-21 programming and move it to Alberta Theatre Projects' 50th anniversary season in 2021-22," Evans explained. "There is great excitement about this lineup of plays and the artists and creative teams we assembled are world-class. We have already reached 60% of our subscription target and look forward to bringing these stories to Calgary audiences just over a year from now."

Later this summer, Alberta Theatre Projects will be announcing exciting and re-imagined programming for the coming year, including innovative online theatrical experiences as well as socially-distanced live theatre.

Subscriptions to Alberta Theatre Projects' 2020-21 Season will be automatically transferred to the 2021-22 Season, and seats will be held for new dates. For more options and information regarding subscriptions, patrons are encouraged to visit albertatheatreprojects.com/subscription-info.

