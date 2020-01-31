Alberta Theatre Projects & 2b theatre company present OLD STOCK: A REFUGEE LOVE STORY

Alberta Theatre Projects welcomes you to the high-energy, klezmer-rock concert, folk tale, music theatre mashup Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story. In partnership with 2b theatre company, Old Stock debuted in Halifax and has become an international sensation. With live music and narration by musical sensation Ben Caplan, this visually stunning production runs for a limited time from Feb. 5 - 16, 2020, at the Martha Cohen Theatre.

The year is 1908, and two Jewish Romanian refugees with nothing left find each other as they start new lives in Canada. Based on the true story of writer Hannah Moscovitch's great-grandparents, this humourously dark folktale is elevated by original Klezmer folk-music and songs, weaving through a poignant journey of finding love after being broken by the horrors of war.

Ben Caplan sold out his last performance at the Calgary Folk Festival, and lends his throaty performance and deep song-writing abilities to this production, which has toured five continent, 11 countries and 50 cities, from Halifax to Edinburgh and Hanover.

Old Stock is a New York Times Critic's Pick, and winner of multiple awards, including a Nova Scotia Masterworks Award and six Drama Desk Award nominations.

"We are so lucky to be able to bring this incredible production to Calgary for thirteen performances only," said Artistic Director Darcy Evans. "I was blown away by Ben Caplan's performance of songs from Old Stock at Festival Hall last year and Hannah Moscovitch is one of my favourite playwrights. Their extraordinary collaboration is this season's must-see event at Alberta Theatre Projects!"

Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story runs from Feb. 5 - Feb. 16, 2020 in the Martha Cohen Theatre at Arts Commons (215 8 Ave SE). Tickets are available at albertatheatreprojects.com or 403-294-7402.

Audience Considerations: Mature subject matter, sexuality and coarse language. Suggested for ages 14+.

CAST:

THE WANDERER - Ben Caplan

CHAIM, WOODWINDS - Eric Da Costa

CHAYA, VIOLIN - Shaina Silver-Baird

KEYBOARDS & ACCORDION - Graham Scott

DRUMSET - Jeff Kingsbury

CREATIVE TEAM:

PLAYWRIGHT - Hannah Moscovitch

DIRECTOR - Christian Barry

SONGS BY - Ben Caplan & Christian Barry*

*Except for "Traveler's Curse" by Geoff Berner and "The Happy People" by Danny Rubenstein

**Additional Music Composed by Graham Scott

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR - Laura Vingoe-Cram

PRODUCTION MANAGER - Louisa Adamson

TECH MANAGER, SOUND ENGINEER & OPERATOR - Rory Howson

REHEARSAL STAGE MANAGER - Christine Oakey

COSTUME DESIGN - Carly Beamish

SET DESIGN - Louisa Adamson and Christian Barry

LIGHTING DESIGN - Louisa Adamson and Christian Barry

SOUND DESIGN - Jordan Palmer, Christian Barry, Ben Caplan

About Alberta Theatre Projects:

We create world-class contemporary theatre in Calgary from our home in the Martha Cohen Theatre. We are a national leader in new play development. Programming is selected from the finest Canadian and international plays driven by the collision of diverging ideas, points of view, class, gender or cultural perspectives. Our productions radically explore our space, blurring the line between the audience and the artist through multiple seating configurations each season.

About 2b theatre company

2b theatre company is celebrated at home in Halifax and across Canada as a driving artistic voice that creates vital theatre for the world stage. They have presented their work to over 50,000 audience members across four continents, 10 countries, and 50 cities, from Halifax to Hanover, Edmonton to Edinburgh, and Toronto to Tasmania. They have won awards and accolades the world over.





