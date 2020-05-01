Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Watch the New Episode of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW with guests Gianna Harris and Ellis Gage
The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its increasingly popular run with the release of a new episode today. Season two, episode six features special guests: Gianna Harris (Broadway's School of Rock, Mighty Oak) and Ellis Gage (James and the Giant Peach, Dani Girl, American Opera Projects vocalist, The Last Skywriter In The Universe, The 9/11 Effect).
The show is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway, The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.