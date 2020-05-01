Watch the New Episode of THE EARLY NIGHT SHOW with guests Gianna Harris and Ellis Gage

The Early Night Show with Joshua Turchin- Virtual Edition (Corona Cabaret) continues its increasingly popular run with the release of a new episode today. Season two, episode six features special guests: Gianna Harris (Broadway's School of Rock, Mighty Oak) and Ellis Gage (James and the Giant Peach, Dani Girl, American Opera Projects vocalist, The Last Skywriter In The Universe, The 9/11 Effect).





The show is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation The show is created, written and accompanied by 13 year-old musical sensation Joshua Turchin (Trevor the Musical, Forbidden Broadway , The Perfect Fit, The Little Mermaid Live-To-Film at The Hollywood Bowl, National Tour of A Christmas Story). The Early Night Show brings musical comedy to an early night audience and features many top Broadway, TV and Film performers.





