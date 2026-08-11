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54 SINGS PREQUELS, SEQUELS AND THREEQUELS (THE SEQUEL) is Coming to 54 Below

The performance will take place on August 14.

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Featured Topic 54 Below More Coverage 54 SINGS PREQUELS, SEQUELS AND THREEQUELS (THE SEQUEL) is Coming to 54 Below

54 BELOW will present 54 Sings Prequels, Sequels and Threequels (The Sequel) on Friday, August 14 at 9:30pm. These musicals were just so good they kept giving us more. Enjoy a night of prequels, sequels and threequels at 54 Below. From Wicked and Love Never Dies to Disney's Frozen 2, Mamma Mia 2 and so much more. Directed and produced by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Joshua Turchin

The cast features Julie Biancheri, James Borrelli, Bridget DeVine, Elené Dolidze, Victoria Graboise, Gabriela Henriquez, Clair Rachel Howell (Wicked), Emma Kopec, Madison Kopec (How to Dance in Ohio), Joseph Pyfferoen, Michelle Ray (The Book of Mormon national tour), Ariel Richter, Monica Danae Ricketts (Into the Woods at The Hollywood Bowl), Stefanie Renee Salyers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical national tour), Noah Simau (Boxtown), Conor Tague (How to Dance in Ohio), Henry Thrasher, and Debi Toni.

How to Purchase Tickets

54 Sings Prequels, Sequels and Threequels (The Sequel) plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Friday, August 14 at 9:30pm. Cover charges are $19 (includes $4.50 in fees) - $41.50 (includes $6.50 in fees.) Premiums are $47 (includes $7 in fees) - $52.50 (includes $7.50 in fees.) There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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