SING US A SONG, MR. PARODY MAN to Play 54 Below This August

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Sing Us A Song, Mr. Parody Man, an evening of hilarious parodies by Larry Kaufman, combined into a lighthearted cabaret. will play 54 Below on August 24, 2026.

The night will feature parodies of well known Broadway songs along with a few pop music surprises. Starring Jasmine Forsberg (SIX) with Ben Jones, Patrick Pevehouse, and KT Thomas-this will be a night you don't want to miss. Sorry to say there will be no refunds due to anyone falling out of their seats laughing...(that DID happen once). Lyricist Larry Kaufman is a Drama Desk winner and has won 3 songwriting contests at Summerfolk Music Festival, beating out Grammy and Juno winning artists.

This cabaret is led by director and general manager Rosie Corr (HARMONY) and music directed by Joseph Ivan (SUNSET BLVD, ELF).

Come and laugh the night away with Larry Kaufman and his award-winning parodies! Get your tickets here.

Larry Kaufman is a Broadway/London/Australia/national tour producer and investor currently involved with 23 plays, two movies, and a cast album. His show The Parody Man was produced in Michigan last summer, and his second show will be produced August 30 in Michigan. He has 8 CDs of parodies.

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